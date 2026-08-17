

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will 'substantially reduce' joint military exercises with its key regional ally in Asia Pacific, South Korea.



In a social media post on Sunday, Trump cited his 'very good relationship' with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Seoul's lack of interest in joining U.S. military operations against Iran.



'Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I am not happy with the fact that the United States has, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea,' he wrote on Truth Social.



'These exercises are not only costly, with much of these costs paid for by the United States of America (as usual!), but send a signal that is totally inappropriate and hostile, to a Country that, as long as Donald J. Trump has been President, has been unthreatening and respectful,' he added.



He noted that since 'it is too late to cancel,' he has instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to substantially reduce the Joint Military Exercises with South Korea.



'While somewhat unrelated (?), I recently asked the President of South Korea if they would like to join us in the Denuclearization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and they said, 'No thanks!',' Trump said.



Trump's latest stand is contrary to the previous administrations' long-standing military relations with South, which dates back to 1950'S.



Its backbone is a U.S.-South Korea mutual defense treaty, which was signed with the common interest to protect both the allied nations from North Korea, as it poses increasing nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles threats.



South Korea said it was reviewing Trump's comments, and made it clear that the already scheduled joint military drills will proceed as planned.



South Korea hosts Camp Humphreys, the largest overseas U.S. military installation in the world. Located in a vast area in Pyeongtaek, it is home to more than 41,000 U.S. military personnel, and serves as the core hub for U.S. Forces Korea.



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