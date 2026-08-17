FTAI Aviation Ltd.: FTAI Closes $2.0 Billion Warehouse Financing Facility for Strategic Capital's Second Investment Vehicle

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI; the "Company" or "FTAI") today announced the closing of a $2.0 billion warehouse financing facility (the "Facility") for the 2026 SPV, the second investment vehicle of FTAI's Strategic Capital business. The Facility, which closed on August 14, 2026, was syndicated among 13 financial institutions and includes a $1.0 billion accordion feature that provides for potential total capacity of $3.0 billion. Proceeds will finance the 2026 SPV's acquisition of on-lease, mid-life 737NG and A320ceo aircraft beginning this month, with FTAI performing all engine maintenance through its Maintenance, Repair and Exchange business. With this closing, FTAI's Strategic Capital vehicles have now raised $5.5 billion of warehouse financing in less than two years.

The Facility follows the successful deployment of the 2025 SPV, FTAI's inaugural Strategic Capital vehicle, which raised $2.0 billion of equity commitments in October 2025. This deployment reflects the vehicle's position as a differentiated buyer of mid-life narrowbody aircraft, combining asset ownership with the Company's leading engine maintenance capabilities.

"This financing represents continued execution of our Strategic Capital business plan," said Kallie Steffes, Head of Strategic Capital at FTAI. "Less than two years after launch, our inaugural vehicle has committed approximately $6.0 billion of total capital across over 300 aircraft and is now in its harvest phase. We are grateful to our lending partners, whose support reflects growing confidence in our platform as we carry this momentum and a robust pipeline of new acquisitions into the 2026 SPV."

ATLAS SP Partners and Deutsche Bank served as co-structuring agents on the Facility. The lender group comprises ATLAS SP Partners, Deutsche Bank, Apple Bank, BNP Paribas, Citibank, Citizens Bank, Goldman Sachs, MUFG Bank, PNC Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, Standard Chartered, Truist Bank and U.S. Bank.

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as counsel to FTAI and Clifford Chance US LLP served as counsel to the lenders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to the intended use proceeds and the 2026 SPV's capital commitments. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company's website (www.ftaiaviation.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing on the Company's website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

About FTAI



FTAI combines advanced turbine technology and asset ownership to power the world's most essential markets. Additional information is available at https://www.ftaiaviation.com.

For further information, please contact:

FTAI

Charlie Arestia

Investor Relations

(646) 276-4418

ir@ftaiaviation.com

Media:

Tim Lynch / Kelly Sullivan

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449