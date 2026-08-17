Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Investorideas.com, a global news source and expert investing resource covering mining stocks issues a news alert and update for West Point Gold Corp.(TSXV: WPG) (OTCQX: WPGCF), a company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona.

West Point Gold - Gold Chain Project - Tyro Main and Northeast Extension





Source: Company Presentation

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West Point Gold's recent drilling is beginning to show that Gold Chain may be more than a single-zone gold discovery. Tyro Main is building the foundation for the upcoming maiden resource, NE Tyro is emerging as the higher-grade growth component of the system, and Black Dyke is developing as a potential satellite resource. Together, the three targets are starting to define both what Gold Chain could contain today and where its next phase of growth could come from.

Following strong drill results in June and July from its high-grade Northeast ("NE") Tyro zone at its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona, West Point Gold now bolsters its upcoming maiden resource estimate by establishing consistent grades at the Tyro Main Zone and defining a potential satellite resource at Black Dyke.

On August 11th, West Point Gold announced the drilling of additional shallow gold mineralization at the Black Dyke prospect located 4 kilometres west of the Tyro Main Zone at its Gold Chain Project in Arizona. The results are highlighted by GC26-144, which intersected 7.6 metres ("m") of 2.22 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"), and GC26-146, which intersected 16.8m of 0.90 g/t Au, both within less than 75m from surface. All holes intersected mineralization, suggesting the potential to add future resource ounces to the project and warranting additional test work and drilling.

From the news:

The initial program consisted of six RC holes for a total of 626.4 metres, with follow-up drilling consisting of five holes totalling 603.4m. These holes were part of the recently completed 21,079m 2025-2026 drilling campaign at its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona. The Company recently acquired a significant amount of historical data for the Black Dyke target, which includes high-grade drill results completed by prior operators. West Point Gold's drilling to date, along with the recently acquired historic data, is expected to improve targeting at the Black Dyke target when drilling resumes.

Highlights:

Hole GC26-144 intersected 7.6m at 2.22 g/t Au from 62.5m, GC26-146 intersected 16.8m of 0.90 g/t Au from 71.6m, and GC26-143 intersected 6.1m at 1.49 g/t Au from 54.9m.

All holes intersected anomalous Au mineralization

The historical drilling data acquired focused on the Black Dyke gold zone with results consistent with those reported by West Point Gold to date. Notable exceptions include two very high-grade intercepts (greater than 30 g/t Au) approximately 200m southwest of where the Company has drilled (Western States, 1988).

"Our drill results from 2026, combined with the recently acquired historical drill data, provide West Point Gold with a clearer view of the potential at Black Dyke. Our drilling, along with the recently acquired historical data, suggests that this target warrants further drilling. The Company continues to believe that additional drilling at the target area may result in a satellite resource at the Gold Chain project," stated Derek Macpherson, President and CEO.

What it means:

Black Dyke is important because it introduces a potential second resource centre approximately four kilometres from Tyro. The current drilling is relatively shallow; every hole encountered anomalous gold mineralization, and historical drilling includes higher-grade results outside the area tested by West Point Gold to date. While considerably more drilling would be required to establish a resource, the combination of new and historical results gives the company another target that could potentially add ounces beyond the main Tyro system.

Black Dyke: Potential Emerging Satellite Resource Area





Source: Company Presentation

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On August 5th, West Point Gold announced drill results from 18 holes completed at the Tyro Main and adjacent Decimal Hill zones, at its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona. The results are highlighted by GC26-138 (core), which intersected 30.4 metres ("m") of 2.31 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"). This mineralized interval is bisected by a 2.8m void (Table 1) that is likely an adit (300 Level) driven on vein prior to 1920.

From the news:

The results from 18 holes representing 4,304m are presented below. The remaining results from the 21,079m drill program represent 603m from the Black Dyke target. The Company plans to resume drilling in mid-September.

Highlights:

Hole GC26-138 (core) drilled across the Tyro Main Zone and cut the 300L at 56.9m to 59.7m. The vein returned 2.18 g/t Au over 7.7m above the 300L, and 2.36 g/t Au over 22.7m below it. The estimated true width ("TW") for this intercept, including the 300L, is 28m.

Hole GC26-138 also encountered elevated gold grades (6.4 to 14.9 g/t Au) adjacent to the mine workings, suggesting it was driven on high-grade vein and breccia that can be projected to depth.

Hole GC26-162 (RC) traversed 59.5m (TW = 37m) of 0.68 g/t Au at 166.1 to 225.6m.

Some of the deeper holes (below 200m) encountered areas of weaker or no significant mineralization; however, the widespread presence of anomalous gold values and what appear to be "upper level" textures and alteration suggest that there may be stacked horizons of gold deposition, indicating the Tyro Main Zone remains open to depth

"Drilling in the upper levels of the Tyro Main Zone continues to produce consistent results and West Point Gold is well positioned for the Tyro maiden resource, which remains on track to be completed in late Q3 or early Q4 this year. Additionally, deeper drilling is guiding our efforts to expand the gold zone to depth comparable to the Northeast Tyro Zone. We plan to target below the entire 1.2km strike length of the Tyro Main and NE Tyro zones with the next drill program," stated Derek Macpherson, President and CEO.

What it means:

Tyro Main appears to be doing two things for the Gold Chain story. First, consistent mineralization in the upper portion of the system is helping establish the geological foundation for the upcoming maiden resource. Second, the deeper drilling is providing information about where the system may continue below the currently defined mineralization. Importantly, West Point Gold says the zone remains open to depth and plans to test beneath the full 1.2-kilometre Tyro Main-NE Tyro trend in its next drill program.

Talking about hole GC26-138, Derek Macpherson told Exploring Mining host Cali Van Zant, "It's interesting that in the highlight hole (30.4 metres ("m") of 2.31 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold) we hit another stope. We hit a 2.8 metre void where the stope was and on the edges of that we got high-grade material, very similar to hole GC24 34. With hole 34 we hit a historic stope that had high-grade material on either side of the walls. We went and drilled underneath it and had success. We are not saying we will have the same success with 138 but the potential is there."

In late July, the company announced the results from two more drill holes from the high-grade Northeast ("NE") Tyro zone. Results are highlighted by Hole GC26-166, which was a reverse circulation ("RC") hole that intersected 62.5 metres ("m") of 3.1 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") from 233m, including 38.1m at 4.7 g/t Au. This intercept has an estimated true width ("TW") of 30m. These holes continue to bolster the widths and continuity of the high-grade zone at NE Tyro, which remains open to depth and to the northeast towards the prospective Frisco Graben target.

From the News:

The Company is reporting assay results for two drill holes (594.3m), GC26-163 and GC26-166, from the recently completed 21,079m drill program. Assays are pending for 4,907m from the Tyro Main Zone and Black Dyke targets. All drill data is currently being compiled, evaluated and analyzed as part of the Company's upcoming maiden resource estimate expected to be released later in 2026.

Highlights:

Hole GC26-166 (Line 1000) intersected 62.5m at 3.12 g/t Au, about 20m in front of GC26-148 (66m at 6.57 g/t Au);

Hole GC26-163 (Line 950) intersected 54.9m at 2.02 g/t Au, including 19.8m at 4.40 g/t Au beginning approximately 197m below surface;

Results from both sections (L950 and L1000) indicate that the NE Tyro vein is well developed between 300 and 350m below the surface;

NE Tyro remains open to depth and to the northeast towards the Frisco Graben.

Derek Macpherson, President and CEO, stated, "Drilling this year at NE Tyro has materially expanded the zone to depth and to the northeast. More importantly, the results indicate that this high-grade zone remains open in multiple directions. We believe the consistency of the mineralization, the high grades, and the apparent widening of the zone at depth bode well for the pending maiden resource and the upcoming drill program. A key focus of West Point Gold's next drill program is to continue expanding NE Tyro at depth and along strike."

What it means:

The significance of GC26-138 goes beyond the headline 30.4 metres at 2.31 g/t gold. Elevated grades adjacent to historical workings suggest early miners may have followed higher-grade portions of the system. A similar geological situation was encountered previously at Gold Chain and subsequently drilled successfully beneath the historical workings. That does not guarantee the same outcome at GC26-138, but it gives West Point Gold a specific geological concept to test when drilling resumes.

In the recent Exploring Mining Podcast, Macpherson said looking at drill results from NE Tyro and Tyro Main Zone, "The big difference is the intensity of the mineralization. Gold content is higher at NE Tyro. What we see in both zones that is important is multiple gold deposition events."

Talking about best drill holes to date he noted it was "NE Tyro, with 66 Meters of 6 1/2 grams. That is spectacular." (Referencing June 23, 2026 news - West Point Gold announced the results from hole GC26-148, drilled below the high-grade Northeast (NE) Tyro Zone at its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona, which intersected 66.2 metres ("m") of 6.57 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") from 219m, including 20.7m of 18.25 g/t Au. This step-out core hole successfully extended the NE Tyro Zone's high-grade mineralization to more than 250m below surface. The zone remains open at depth and along strike.)

"When we look at the system and the opportunity that is here, we are just scratching the surface as to what we have done at Tyro Main Zone and NE Tyro. And when we do the update in the fall this year, we will be just at the beginning of what there is to find at Gold Chain."

He also shared, "We are of the view that the resources have the potential to be a mine. That's a great starting point when you're talking about a maiden resource after less than 30,000 metres of drilling."

In comparison, most exploration projects require 50,000 to over 100,000 metres of drilling to define a meaningful, compliant maiden resource.

Drill results from the Tyro Main Zone and Northeast (NE) Tyro are especially meaningful as they demonstrate continuous high-grade gold mineralization starting near surface.

Putting it all together,

Gold Chain is increasingly becoming a multi-target exploration story rather than one built around a single discovery. Tyro Main is providing continuity and near-surface mineralization for the maiden resource; NE Tyro is contributing substantially higher-grade mineralization and remains open for expansion; and Black Dyke provides a separate target that could potentially develop into a satellite resource with additional drilling. The upcoming maiden resource should provide the first quantitative measure of what West Point Gold has defined so far, while the next drill program will begin testing how much larger the broader Gold Chain system could become.

Recent press releases:

https://westpointgold.com/black-dyke-gold-drilling-results/

https://westpointgold.com/west-point-gold-drills-30-4m-of-2-31-g-t-au-at-tyro-main-zone/

https://westpointgold.com/west-point-gold-confirms-high-grade-continuity-at-ne-tyro-intersecting-62-5m-at-3-1-g-t-au-including-38-1m-at-4-66-g-t-au/

Recent Exploring Mining Podcast:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Hlv2MVkGBw&t=25s

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