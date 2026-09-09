Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2026) - West Point Gold Corp. (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQX: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to start the next phase of drilling at the Gold Chain project in Arizona this month. The program will combine reverse circulation ("RC") and core drilling for a total of 30,000m. The focus of the drill program is to expand both the high-grade NE Tyro and Tyro Main zones to depth and along strike. Additional targets are expected to include Black Dyke, Sheep Trail, Bull 8 and the Frisco Graben.

"Gold Chain is approaching a key milestone with its maiden resource, and this 30,000m program is designed to build on that foundation. The goal is to expand the high-grade NE Tyro deeper below 66.2 m at 6.57 g/t Au (GC26-148) while advancing Black Dyke, Sheep Trail, and the district-scale Frisco Graben target. Each represents an opportunity to grow the resource base beyond the upcoming initial estimate, which will only be based on the 20,696m drilled to date at Tyro," stated Derek Macpherson, President & CEO.

Figure 1: Gold Chain Property Map Highlighting Geology and 2026-2027 Target Areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/313557_44155a4644fb49e1_002full.jpg

Northeast ("NE") Tyro

The best drill results at the Gold Chain project to date have been from NE Tyro. This shallow zone has returned significant grades and widths. Drilling in 2026 materially expanded this zone along strike and at depth, providing critical mass for the pending maiden resource. The next drilling phase at this zone will focus on pushing gold mineralization deeper and below some of the final high-grade holes from the most recent drill program (Target Area 1 - Figure 2). Additionally, the zone remains open to the northeast towards the Frisco Mine fault, the southwest boundary of the Frisco Graben target. West Point Gold believes that the Frisco Mine fault may serve as a regional conduit for mineralizing fluids, and moving toward the fault and downwards along the footwall is very prospective. Figure 2 shows the target areas at NE Tyro (Target Area 2). The amount of drilling at NE Tyro will be dependent on results.

Tyro Main Zone

Tyro Main is also expected to contribute materially to the maiden resource. Recent drilling at the Tyro Main Zone demonstrated weakening gold grades to depth; however, the alteration in those drill holes appears to more closely resemble what one would typically see above a low sulphidation epithermal gold zone, not below. As such, the plan is to continue testing the Tyro Main zone to depth (Target Area 3 - Figure 2) using two strategies: first, stepping down below the 2026 intercepts; and second, pushing the limits of Target Area 1 to the southwest and beneath the current Tyro Main mineralized zone.

Figure 2: Tyro Long Section showing drill hole traces and intercepts. Also shown are the generalized targets (#1 - #3) in order of priority for the upcoming drilling campaign.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/313557_44155a4644fb49e1_003full.jpg

Black Dyke Target

Black Dyke has evolved from a historical prospect into a credible second potential resource-development area at Gold Chain but will not be included in the maiden resource. Its shallow, low-angle geometry, along with its oxidized nature, could make it particularly attractive for potential open-pit development if additional drilling establishes sufficient scale and continuity. The zone is located approximately 4km west of the Tyro Main Zone along the Roadside Mine fault, which borders the southwest flank of the Katherine Horst. Alteration and vein textures observed in the shallow drilling suggest additional potential exists at depth, which has been supported by recently acquired historical drilling data.

Initial RC drilling has defined a shallow-dipping zone extending for at least 200m along strike and approximately 250m down-dip. Importantly, mineralization begins at or near surface, is largely oxidized, and remains open to the west and down-dip to the southwest. Initial drilling returned encouraging, relatively consistent widths and grades, highlighted by 36.6 m at 1.04 g/t Au (GC26-095) from surface, 21.3 m at 0.92 g/t Au (GC26-098), 7.6 m at 1.56 g/t Au (GC26-099), and 12.2 m at 1.09 g/t Au (GC26-101).

Drilling is planned to follow up on the high-grade historical results and continue expanding the zone towards the Roadside Mine fault.

Figure 3: Geologic Map of the Black Dyke prospect showing historical and 2026 (purple) drill holes along with surface samples. Please note historical holes BD8837 and BD8840 with 1.5 to 4.6m of >1 opt Au.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/313557_44155a4644fb49e1_004full.jpg

Sheep Trail

Sheep Trail was the highest grade mine in the Katherine (North Oatman) District when it was last mined over 100 years ago. Recent drill results suggest that it is a third potential resource-development area at Gold Chain. Located approximately 600 metres south of the Tyro Main Zone, drilling at Sheep Trail has intersected broad zones of shallow gold mineralization within an extensive structural corridor that can be traced for more than one kilometre. Recent drilling has returned encouraging near-surface intersections, including 32.0 metres grading 1.05 g/t Au from only 9.1 metres depth (GC26-106), 19.8 metres grading 1.42 g/t Au from 51.8 metres (GC26-111), and 7.6 metres grading 2.41 g/t Au from 61.0 metres (GC26-113).

Importantly, mineralization remains open along strike, providing an opportunity to expand the system through additional drilling. Continued drilling will focus on expanding the known mineralized zones, testing extensions along the broader Banner-Sheep Trail trend and evaluating the potential for Sheep Trail to contribute meaningful additional ounces to the Gold Chain resource base.

Bull 8 Target

Bull 8 is an early-stage gold discovery located approximately 6 km northwest of the Tyro Zone. The prospect occurs along the northwest-trending Union Pass Fault Corridor characterized by strongly sheared, brecciated and altered Precambrian granite cut by fault-bounded dikes. Historical pits, adits and trenches occur throughout the prospect, with surface samples returning up to 2.09 g/t Au. Widespread quartz veining, hydrothermal alteration and anomalous gold occur along the broader Union Pass Fault Corridor, which extends for roughly 12 km across the property. The fault corridor is interpreted as a major pre-, intra- and post-mineral structural control on the broader Gold Chain mineralizing system. The 2026 drilling consisted of six RC holes totalling 856 m, with gold mineralization intersected in every hole. The standout result was GC26-136: 21.4 m at 1.01 g/t Au, including an estimated 18 m true width, beginning at 71.6 m depth. A second hole, GC26-130, returned 12.2 m at 0.41 g/t Au from only 6.1 m depth, demonstrating that mineralization also occurs close to surface.

Drilling is expected to follow up on the 2026 results and expand the zone to depth and along strike.

Frisco Graben

The Frisco Graben represents one of the largest and most compelling discovery opportunities at the Gold Chain Project. Located immediately northeast of the high-grade Northeast Tyro zone, Frisco Graben is a large-scale, concealed low-sulphidation epithermal gold target extending approximately four kilometres in length and up to 750m in width. The target lies at the intersection of the northeast extension of the mineralized Tyro structural corridor and the regionally significant northwest-trending Frisco Mine Fault, creating a highly prospective structural setting for the development of a substantial gold system (Figure 4).

Exploration at Frisco has identified widespread, intense hydrothermal alteration associated with rhyolite dikes, flow domes, volcanic rocks, and major graben-bounding structures. Initial drilling encountered broad zones of deeply oxidized kaolinite-silica-hematite alteration in the hanging wall of the Frisco Mine fault. Prior drilling intersected anomalous gold and elevated mercury, an important pathfinder element in low-sulphidation epithermal systems. Hyperspectral and geochemical studies indicate that the initial drill holes remained within the upper, steam-heated portion of the hydrothermal system, suggesting that the prospective gold-bearing boiling zone may occur deeper and remains largely untested.

Drilling conducted in 2026 at NE Tyro reveals that gold mineralization is extending toward and plunging into the footwall of the Frisco Mine fault. This provides West Point Gold the opportunity to follow mineralization into and beneath the Frisco Graben domain. Recognizing the complex structural and hydrothermal history at Gold Chain, determining the relationship between gold mineralization in the footwall and steam-generated alteration in the hanging wall of the Frisco Mine fault is an important objective in the 2026-2027 drilling campaign.

Figure 4: Geologic Map of the intersection of the Tyro Vein System and the Frisco Mine fault revealing the spatial relation between gold mineralization and steam-generated alteration of the Frisco Graben target area

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/313557_44155a4644fb49e1_005full.jpg

Approval of Deferred Share Unit and Restricted Share Unit Plan

The Company also announces that, on August 20, 2026, disinterested shareholders of the Company approved the adoption of its deferred share unit and restricted share unit plan (the "DSU/RSU Plan"). The DSU/RSU Plan is intended to attract, retain, and motivate key individuals to provide services to the Company. The DSU/RSU Plan permits a maximum of 13,708,176 common shares in the capital of the Company that may be issued to eligible participants under the DSU/RSU Plan, subject to adjustment as provided for in the DSU/RSU Plan. Please refer to the Company's management information circular dated July 21, 2026, available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile, for a copy and summary of the DSU/RSU Plan.

Equedia Marketing Agreement

West Point Gold has engaged Equedia Network Corp., an arm's-length service provider, to provide communications and advisory services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies and applicable securities laws.

Based in Richmond, B.C., Equedia specializes in marketing, communications, media engagement and public awareness services within the mining and metals sector. Under a media and investor relations services agreement dated September 8, 2026, Equedia will provide communications, marketing and advisory services to the company for a three-month term for a one-time fee of $500,000, plus applicable taxes payable at the commencement of services.

The company will not issue any securities to Equedia as compensation for its marketing services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Equedia (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company.

The marketing agreement with Equedia is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Qualified Person

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. Mr. Johansing has also been responsible for overseeing all phases of the drilling program, including logging, labelling, bagging and transport from the project to American Assay Laboratories of Sparks, Nevada. Drillholes have a diameter of about 10cm, and samples have an approximate weight of 5 to 10kg. Samples were then dried, crushed and split, and pulp samples were prepared for analysis. Gold was determined by fire assay with an ICP finish, and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Silver plus 15 other elements were determined by Aqua Regia ICP-AES (IM-2A16), and over-limit samples were determined by fire assay and gravimetric finish. Both certified standards and blanks were inserted on site along with duplicates, standards and blanks inserted by American Assay. The results summarized above have been carefully reviewed with reference to the QA/QC results. Standard sample chain of custody procedures were employed during drilling and sampling campaigns until delivery to the analytical facility.

The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information received on the Black Dyke, Bull 8 and Gold Chain Hill targets, particularly with regard to historical drill results. However, the QP believes that prior drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices at the time they were drilled.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold is an exploration and development company focused on unlocking value across four strategically located projects along the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada and Arizona, USA, providing shareholders with exposure to multiple discovery opportunities across one of North America's most productive gold regions. The Company's near-term priority is advancing its flagship Gold Chain Project in Arizona.

Stay Connected with Us:

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/west-point-gold

X (Twitter): @westpointgoldUS

Facebook: facebook.com/Westpointgold/

Website: westpointgold.com/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, silver, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, timing of the Company's maiden resource estimate, favourable operating conditions, political stability, obtaining government approvals and financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, availability of drill rigs, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to West Point Gold's ability to complete any payments or expenditures required under the Company's various option agreements for its projects; and other risks and uncertainties relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, the uncertainties related to resources estimates; the uncertainty of estimates and projections in relation to production, costs and expenses; risks relating to grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; uncertainty related to the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results may vary from those expected; statements about expected results of operations, royalties, cash flows, financial position may not be consistent with the Company's expectations due to accidents, equipment breakdowns, title and permitting matters, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in operations, fluctuating metal prices, unanticipated costs and expenses, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future and regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions. The possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with adjacent properties and the Company's expectations; operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); metal price fluctuations; environmental and regulatory requirements; availability of permits, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; fluctuating gold prices; possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, political risks, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the filings on SEDAR+ made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this corporate press release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313557