Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - AbraSilver Resource Corp. (TSX: ABRA) (OTCQX: ABBRF) ("AbraSilver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of John Naisbitt as Project Director for its 100%-owned Diablillos silver-gold project in Argentina, the appointment of Wendy Kaufman to the Company's Board of Directors and the resignation of Rob Bruggeman from the Board of Directors.

These additions further strengthen AbraSilver's Project Development team and governance as the Company transitions from feasibility to project execution following completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study and receipt of all key permits and approvals.

Summary of Changes:

Wendy Kaufman, CPA, CA, has been appointed as a Director of the Company, and will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

John Naisbitt has joined AbraSilver as Project Director, based in Argentina.

Rob Bruggeman has resigned as a Director, effective September 30, 2026; and

The Company expects to make additional appointments to its Project Development team in the near term, both at the Diablillos site and at the corporate level.

Board Changes

Wendy Kaufman, CPA, CA, has been appointed to AbraSilver's Board of Directors and will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee. Ms. Kaufman brings more than 30 years of senior financial leadership experience in the mining and metals sector, including extensive experience in project financing, capital markets, financial oversight and corporate governance.

Ms. Kaufman currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Canada Nickel Company Inc. and previously held CFO roles with Khiron Life Sciences Corp., Pasinex Resources Limited and Primero Mining Corp. She also spent nearly two decades with Inmet Mining Corp., where she was involved in major financing transactions prior to its acquisition by First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Over her career, she has led and supported the raising of more than US$2 billion in senior unsecured notes and more than $100 million in equity financings.

The Company also announces that Rob Bruggeman has resigned as a Director, effective September 30, 2026 to focus on his new role as President, CEO and Director of Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation. The Board thanks Mr. Bruggeman for his significant contributions to AbraSilver over the past eight years.

Experienced Project Director for Diablillos

John Naisbitt joins AbraSilver as Project Director with more than 45 years of experience in engineering, construction, procurement and project management, including more than 30 years working on major mining projects across Latin America. Mr. Naisbitt is a mechanical engineer, fluent in Spanish, and has extensive experience leading large-scale mining projects from feasibility through engineering, construction, commissioning and start-up.

Throughout his career, Mr. Naisbitt has held senior project and engineering roles with leading mining companies, including Eldorado Gold, AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields, Lydian International and Barrick Chile. His experience includes serving as Vice-President and Project Director for Lydian International, where he led development of the US$384 million Amulsar gold project, and as Project Director for AngloGold Ashanti's US$1.5 billion Gramalote project in Colombia. He also served as Project Director for Gold Fields' Cerro Corona copper-gold project in Peru, where he led engineering, construction and commissioning of the US$550 million operation.

In his new role, Mr. Naisbitt will lead execution of the Diablillos project, including detailed engineering, contracting and procurement, early works and construction management, working closely with Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Weyland and AbraSilver's growing in-country team.

Executive Commentary

Ms. Inkster, Executive Chair, commented: "We are very pleased to welcome both John and Wendy to AbraSilver at an important stage in the Company's evolution. John's extensive experience delivering large-scale mining projects across Latin America is an excellent fit for Diablillos as we move into detailed engineering, early works and construction. Wendy brings significant experience in project financing, capital markets and governance that will be highly valuable as we advance toward project financing and construction.

I would also like to thank Rob for his many contributions to AbraSilver over the years. He has played an important role in the Company's growth and in positioning Diablillos for the development phase.

With these additions, and further appointments to our Project Development team expected shortly, we are continuing to build the team required to advance Diablillos toward a construction decision and ultimately into production."

About AbraSilver

AbraSilver is a leading silver-gold development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned Diablillos Project in the mining-friendly provinces of Salta and Catamarca, Argentina. The recently completed Definitive Feasibility Study highlights Diablillos as a robust, high-margin, long-life precious metals project with significant production potential and substantial exploration upside. In addition, the Company has entered into an earn-in option and joint venture agreement with Teck on the La Coipita project, located in the San Juan province of Argentina. AbraSilver is listed on the TSX under the symbol "ABRA" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "ABBRF."

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and/or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expect", "is expected", "in order to", "is focused on" (a future event), "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's future operations, future exploration and development activities, the expected benefits of the management and board changes announced herein, the roles and responsibilities of the newly appointed officers and directors, the Company's plans to make additional appointments to its Project Development team at the Diablillos site and at the corporate level, and the Company's plans for advancing the Diablillos project toward a formal construction decision.

The Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, may ultimately prove to be incorrect since they are subject to risks and uncertainties that affect the Company, its properties and business. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of newly appointed officers and directors to execute on the Company's strategic objectives; changes in demand for and price of gold, silver and other commodities; changes or disruptions in the securities markets; legislative, political or economic developments in Argentina; the need to obtain permits and comply with laws and regulations and other regulatory requirements; the possibility that actual results of work may differ from projections/expectations; risks of accidents, equipment breakdowns and labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; and the risks involved in the exploration, development and mining business and the additional risks described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form, annual and interim management's discussion and analysis and other disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Company's issuer profile. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309718

Source: AbraSilver Resource Corp.