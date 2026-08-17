

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Office of Field Operations has announced the successful conclusion of its enforcement operations for the FIFA World Cup 2026.



Throughout the more than a month-long tournament, OFO officers prioritized the protection of U.S. commerce and consumers by targeting illicit cargo and intellectual property rights violations at all ports of entry.



CBP's enforcement campaign resulted in the seizure of a record number of counterfeit and infringing goods related to the FIFA World Cup 2026, which was held during June 11 - July 19. As of July 20, OFO officers and specialists conducted 2,246 seizures, intercepting 476,903 counterfeit items with an estimated value of $33,112,031, CBP said in a press release.



Also, CBP facilitated the safe and lawful travel of millions of international visitors while maintaining border security across 11 U.S. host cities, enforcing U.S. immigration and trade laws to secure the nation's borders.



To maintain security standards, the agency utilized Trusted Traveler Programs and addressed more than 78,000 traveler inquiries through its AI-powered virtual assistant, 'Compass.'



CBP's Air and Marine Operations also played a critical role, providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. AMO aircrews enforced no-fly zones and provided real-time video feeds to law enforcement partners, including a significant presence in Kansas City, where crews flew 56 missions totaling more than 200 hours.



'We provided intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to enhance security,' said Marc Sledge, director of the Great Lakes Air and Marine Branch. 'Our mission was vital to successfully securing the venues and ensuring overall security success for the hundreds of thousands of fans in attendance.'



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