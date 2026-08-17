GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: FaZe Esports, a GameSquare Company, Wins Rainbow Six Championship at 2026 Esports World Cup

FaZe Esports Earns $750,000 Championship Prize, Expected to Contribute to GameSquare's Third Quarter 2026 Revenue

Latest Victory Follows Back-to-Back Six Invitational World Championships in 2025 and 2026

Win Adds 1,000 Club Championship Points as FaZe Esports Continues to Compete for Additional Esports World Cup Winnings

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, FaZe Esports, won the Rainbow Six championship at the 2026 Esports World Cup in Paris, France, earning $750,000 in prize winnings, which is expected to contribute to GameSquare's third quarter 2026 revenue.

FaZe Esports defeated FURIA 3-1 in the Grand Final to capture the championship and earn 1,000 Esports World Cup Club Championship points. The victory extends an extraordinary run for FaZe Esports' Rainbow Six team, which has now captured the 2025 Six Invitational, 2026 Six Invitational and 2026 Esports World Cup championships. FaZe is the only organization to complete what the Esports World Cup has described as the "R6 Esports trifecta," further establishing the team as one of the most accomplished in Rainbow Six esports history.

"FaZe Esports continues to demonstrate why it is one of the premier esports organizations in the world," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "Winning three of the biggest Rainbow Six championships in succession is an incredible accomplishment and a testament to the talent, consistency and competitive excellence of this team. These victories also create meaningful value for GameSquare through prize winnings, global brand exposure and expanded opportunities with fans and commercial partners."

Kenna continued, "The Esports World Cup is not over for FaZe Esports as our Counter-Strike team has also advanced to the playoffs, giving us additional opportunities to compete for prize winnings and Club Championship points."

The 2026 Esports World Cup is one of the largest global events in competitive gaming, bringing together more than 200 clubs and over 2,000 players competing across 25 tournaments and 24 esports titles for a record $75 million prize pool.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

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Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/faze-esports-a-gamesquare-company-wins-rainbow-six-championship-a-1207909