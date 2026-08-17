Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Big Gold Inc. (CSE: BG) (FSE: H7L) (the "Company" or "Big Gold") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Palliser Exploration Ltd. ("Palliser") to execute the Company's planned summer 2026 field exploration program across its Tabor and Martin Kenty Gold Projects in northwestern Ontario.

Highlights

Palliser Exploration engaged: an experienced geological consulting and exploration services company engaged to execute the summer 2026 field exploration program across both the Tabor and Martin Kenty Gold Projects.

Comprehensive program scope: detailed geological and structural mapping, systematic prospecting, surface rock sampling, ground-truthing of priority geological and geophysical targets, and follow-up evaluation of historical gold occurrences and prospective structural corridors.

Objective: validate and prioritize exploration targets generated through historical data compilation, target generation and airborne geophysical surveys, in advance of future trenching and diamond drilling.

Mobilization: field crews are expected to mobilize during late summer 2026, subject to weather and operating conditions.

Palliser is an experienced geological consulting and exploration services company with extensive experience managing and executing mineral exploration programs across Canada. The upcoming program will provide critical field validation of interpreted geological features and assist in refining exploration targets for future trenching and diamond drilling.

The program represents the next phase of Big Gold's systematic exploration strategy following extensive historical data compilation, target generation, and recent airborne geophysical surveys completed across both projects. The objective of the program is to validate and prioritize high-quality exploration targets through detailed field investigations in advance of future drill testing.

Summer 2026 Exploration Program

Palliser will conduct a comprehensive exploration program consisting of:

Detailed geological and structural mapping;

Systematic prospecting;

Surface rock sampling;

Ground-truthing of priority geological and geophysical targets; and

Follow-up evaluation of historical gold occurrences and prospective structural corridors.

The exploration program is designed to improve the Company's understanding of the geological controls on gold mineralization across both properties while refining priority targets identified through historical exploration, geophysical interpretation, and recent technical reviews. Data collected during the program will be integrated into Big Gold's existing geological database to refine the Company's geological model, prioritize high-confidence drill targets, and support the design of future trenching and/or diamond drilling programs.

"We're excited to partner with Palliser Exploration as we continue advancing our Ontario gold portfolio," stated Scott Walters, Chief Executive Officer of Big Gold. "Over the past year, we have completed a comprehensive historical data compilation, and generated numerous priority exploration targets across both the Tabor and Martin Kenty Projects. This field program represents an important step in validating those targets on the ground and advancing both projects toward future drill programs."

Field crews are expected to mobilize during late summer 2026, subject to weather and operating conditions.

Tabor Project - Shebandowan Greenstone Belt

The Tabor Project is located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt immediately east and along strike of the Moss Gold Project (see Figures 1 and 2). Historical drilling, trenching, and surface sampling have identified numerous gold occurrences across the property, while recent data compilation and airborne magnetic surveys have further refined exploration targets for field follow-up. The upcoming program will focus on evaluating favourable lithological contacts, structural corridors, historical gold showings, and newly interpreted magnetic features across the property.





Figure 1 - Tabor Project: major regional tenure holders in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, northwestern Ontario (Company tenure map, 2026).

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Figure 2 - Tabor Project: project highlights along the 7.5-kilometre mineralized trend, Shebandowan Greenstone Belt (Company map, 2026). Results shown, including the 11.4 g/t Au grab sample1 and the re-sampling of historical drill core in hole RS-83-012, were previously disclosed by the Company.

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Martin Kenty Project - Cameron Lake Gold Belt

The Martin Kenty Project is situated within the Cameron Lake Gold Belt, where historical exploration has identified multiple gold occurrences, including grab samples returning up to 8.37 g/t Au3 (see Figure 3). Recent technical work has integrated historical datasets with geophysical information, including targets generated from a 2021 VTEM survey, to identify structurally controlled zones prospective for orogenic gold mineralization. The late-summer program will focus on field verification of these targets and collection of geological information to support future exploration planning.





Figure 3 - Martin Kenty Project: major regional tenure holders and bedrock geology, Cameron Lake Gold Belt, northwestern Ontario (Company tenure map, May 2026). Cameron Deposit mineral resource figures shown on the map are third-party data reported by SEVA Mining4.

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The Tabor and Martin Kenty Projects are at an early stage of exploration, and the Company cautions that the qualified person who has reviewed and approved this news release has not verified scientific or technical information produced by third parties. The Moss Gold Project and the Cameron Deposit are third-party assets referenced solely as regional context, and Big Gold does not own any interest in either. Proximity to projects containing gold resources offers no assurance that the rock types, mineralization or gold resources reported by Goldshore Resources, SEVA Mining and others extend onto the Company's projects, and such proximity is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization reported by third parties with projects in the district.

Qualified Person

Morgan Verge, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

References to mineral resources, historical estimates, and exploration results on adjacent or regional properties are provided for contextual purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization potential of the Company's projects. Such third-party information has not been independently verified by the Company or the Qualified Person.

Sources

1 Big Gold Inc. news release dated July 10, 2024, "Big Gold Collects 11.4 g/t Gold Surface Sample at East Divide as Part of Ongoing Field Program at Tabor Project near Thunder Bay, Ontario", available at https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/216039/. Grab samples are selective by their nature and are not necessarily representative of the overall gold grades of mineralized areas on the property.

2 Big Gold Inc. news release dated February 13, 2024, "Big Gold Announces Results from Infill Sampling of Historic Core, including 1.46 metres of 10.9 g/t Gold, 34.1 g/t Silver, 0.5% Copper, and 1.8% Zinc", available at https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197650/. Reported intervals are core lengths from re-sampling of historical drill core; true widths are unknown.

3 Big Gold Inc. news release dated February 28, 2023, "Big Gold Releases Samples of up to 8 g/t Gold on Its Martin Kenty Property Near First Mining Cameron Project", available at https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/156431/Big-Gold-Releases-Samples-of-up-to-8-gt-Gold-on-Its-Martin-Kenty-Property-Near-First-Mining-Cameron-Project. Grab samples are selective by their nature and are not necessarily representative of the overall gold grades of mineralized areas on the property.

4 SEVA Mining Corp., Corporate Presentation, April 2026, available at https://www.sevamining.com/documents/SEVA-April-V1.0.pdf. Mineral resource figures reported by SEVA Mining are third-party data and have not been independently verified by Big Gold or its Qualified Person.

About Big Gold Inc.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct exploration programs on the Martin Kenty and Tabor projects located in Ontario. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early-stage base and precious metal projects. Learn more about the Company on its website: https://biggold.ca/.

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information in this release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the engagement of Palliser and the anticipated scope, timing and objectives of the summer 2026 field exploration program at the Tabor and Martin Kenty Projects; the expected mobilization of field crews during late summer 2026; the Company's intention to validate, prioritize and follow up on exploration targets at the Projects; the potential for future trenching and/or diamond drilling programs; and the Company's broader exploration strategy in Ontario. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company, including assumptions regarding access to the properties, weather and field conditions, availability of qualified personnel and contractors, the continued accuracy of historical data being evaluated, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, receipt of any required permits and regulatory approvals, and the absence of material adverse changes in commodity prices and capital markets. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309872

Source: Big Gold Inc.