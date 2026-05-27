Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 27, 2026) - Big Gold Inc. (CSE: BG) (FSE: H7L) (the "Company" or "Big Gold") is pleased to announce the commencement of a comprehensive desktop review of its Martin Kenty Project in Ontario. The review, led by Morgan Verge P.Geo,. is a planning and target-generation exercise based on the body of historical exploration work conducted on the Martin Kenty Project and will aim to support a future drill program on the property.

"Our desktop exercise is the disciplined first step ahead of a busy 2026 at Martin Kenty, which sits along trend from SEVA Mining's Cameron Deposit and within an increasingly active regional exploration corridor," said Scott Walters, CEO of Big Gold. "Prior to future drilling, we will focus on a complete picture of what's already been done, with new technical eyes and favorable commodity prices. This will generate the right targets, prioritize the right ground, and make every field dollar count when we step into the spring/summer program."

The Martin Kenty Project sits within a regional tenure footprint that includes SEVA Mining's Cameron Deposit, located along trend to the northeast of the Company's project area (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Major regional tenure holders in the Martin Kenty area, showing the Big Gold project outline and SEVA Mining's Cameron Deposit. Source: Big Gold Inc., May 2026.



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About the Desktop Review

The review is structured around two principal workstreams. The first is the compilation of historical work: pulling together prior drilling logs, surface sampling data, mapping records, and any historical geophysical or geochemical datasets covering the Martin Kenty Project into a single integrated file server, complete with 2D and 3D databases. The second is target generation for the 2026 field program: using the compiled dataset, together with the Company's current geological understanding of the property, to develop a ranked list of priority targets for follow-up field work.

The output of the review is intended to inform the scope, prioritization, and budget of a planned spring/summer 2026 field program at Martin Kenty. Any subsequent field activity will be subject to financing, permitting, and exploration success and will be disclosed by separate news release in due course.

All technical information being reviewed is historical in nature, and while the Company and the Qualified Person consider the information to be generally correct and relevant to the project, it should not be relied upon.

About the Martin Kenty Project

The Martin Kenty Project is one of Big Gold's two flagship Ontario exploration properties, alongside the Tabor Project. The Project is at an early stage of exploration.

Historical exploration at the Martin Kenty Project has identified multiple occurrences of gold mineralization through surface sampling and prospecting programs completed by previous operators and the Company. During Big Gold's 2022 exploration program, grab samples returned values of up to 8.37 g/t Au and 8.04 g/t Au, helping define priority exploration areas associated with favorable intrusive and structural settings prospective for gold mineralization.2

The Martin Kenty Project lies within the same regional tenure area as SEVA Mining Corp.'s Cameron Deposit, located along trend to the northeast of the Company's project area. SEVA has publicly reported a Mineral Resource Estimate at Cameron of 0.515 million ounces of gold Measured and Indicated at 2.44 g/t Au and 0.740 million ounces of gold Inferred at 2.18 g/t Au1. The Cameron Deposit is a third-party asset owned by SEVA Mining and is referenced solely as regional district context; Big Gold does not own any interest in the Cameron Deposit.

The Project is at an early stage of exploration, and the Company cautions that the qualified person who has reviewed and approved this news release has not verified scientific or technical information produced by third parties, and proximity to projects containing gold resources offers no assurance that the rock types, mineralization or gold resources reported by SEVA Mining and others extend onto the Company's project and such proximity is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization reported by third parties with projects in the district.

Corporate Update

Additionally, Big Gold announces that it has settled debt to certain creditors for an aggregate amount of $11,750. The Company issued 235,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.05 per Share.

No new control person of the Company was created in connection with the issuance, and statutory holds apply.

Finally, the Company announces that it has adopted semi-annual financial reporting ("SAR") pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 - Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers (the "Blanket Order").

The Blanket Order allows eligible venture issuers listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") to voluntarily move from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. By adopting SAR, the Company aims to reduce the administrative and financial burden associated with quarterly reporting.

The Company's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the SAR pilot program, the Company will no longer file interim financial reports and related Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for its three-month and nine-month interim periods. The initial interim period for which the Company will not file is the three-month period ended March 31, 2026.

The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and MD&A (due 120 days after December 31) and unaudited six-month financial statements and MD&A (due 60 days after June 30).

The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report all material changes and significant developments as required under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and the policies of the CSE.

This news release is being issued and filed pursuant to the Blanket Order.

Qualified Person

Morgan Verge, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

References to mineral resources, historical estimates, and exploration results on adjacent or regional properties are provided for contextual purposes only and are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization potential of the Company's projects. Such third-party information has not been independently verified by the Company or the Qualified Person.

Sources

1 SEVA Mining Corp., Corporate Presentation, May 2026, available at https://www.sevamining.com/documents/SEVA-May-V1.0.pdf. Mineral resource figures reported by SEVA Mining are third-party data and have not been independently verified by Big Gold or its Qualified Person.

2 Big Gold Releases Samples of up to 8 g/t Gold on Its Martin Kenty Property Near First Mining Cameron Project. News Release February 28, 2023.

About Big Gold Inc.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct exploration programs on the Martin Kenty and Tabor projects located in Ontario. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early-stage base and precious metal projects. Learn more about the Company on its website: https://biggold.ca/.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information in this release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the scope, timing, and outcome of the desktop review at the Martin Kenty Project; the anticipated commencement, scope, and timing of a spring/summer 2026 field program at Martin Kenty; the Company's intention to generate, prioritize, and follow up on exploration targets at the Project; and the Company's broader exploration strategy in Ontario. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company, including assumptions regarding access to the property, weather and field conditions, availability of qualified personnel and contractors, the continued accuracy of historical data being compiled, the availability of financing on acceptable terms, receipt of any required permits and regulatory approvals, and the absence of material adverse changes in commodity prices and capital markets. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results.

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Source: Big Gold Inc.