Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Big Gold Inc. (CSE: BG) (FSE: H7L) (the "Company" or "Big Gold") is positioning itself at the center of two rapidly advancing gold districts in northwestern Ontario, as the Company advances its 2026 exploration planning at the Martin Kenty and Tabor projects (Figures 1 and 2).

Both of Big Gold's projects are located within highly prospective Archean greenstone belts that are now seeing renewed exploration intensity, capital inflows, and asset consolidation by both major and junior mining companies.

"We are seeing a clear influx of capital and strategic consolidation in the immediate vicinity of both of our projects, and we are moving aggressively to advance our 2026 exploration plans to capitalize on that momentum. AngloGold Ashanti's $115.9 million investment into the Moss Gold Project directly adjacent to our Tabor property, combined with the recent Cameron Gold Project acquisition near our Martin Kenty project, signals strong validation of these districts," commented Scott Walters, CEO of Big Gold. "We believe Big Gold is uniquely positioned with district-scale exposure in two active gold belts at a time when the market is re-rating high-quality exploration ground."

The Company highlights two significant recent transactions that underscore the growing strategic importance of the regions surrounding its projects:

A $115.9 million strategic financing in Gold X2 Mining Inc., owner of the Moss Gold Project located immediately adjacent to Big Gold's Tabor property, led by AngloGold Ashanti with participation from Hess Capital

The acquisition of the Cameron Gold Project by Seva Mining Corp. from First Mining Gold Corp., strengthening activity in the Cameron Lake district surrounding Big Gold's Martin Kenty project

The Moss Gold Project hosts a reported mineral resource estimate of approximately 2.46 million ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 4.21 million ounces in the Inferred category, and is now being advanced with backing from a major global gold producer.

The Cameron Gold Project hosts a reported gold resource of approximately 994,000 ounces and represents one of the most advanced gold assets in the Cameron Lake district, where exploration momentum is now accelerating following the transaction.

Key Positioning Highlights:

Big Gold controls strategic land positions at the Martin Kenty and Tabor projects

Recently completed flow-through financing positions the Company for an active 2026 field season

Targeting, data compilation, and program design underway for 2026 exploration

Big Gold has been continuously expanding both projects, as shown in Figures 1 and 2

Martin Kenty Project - Cameron Lake Gold Belt

The Martin Kenty Project is located within the Cameron Lake Gold Belt in the Kenora-Rainy River mining district, an area experiencing renewed exploration activity following recent transactions in the district, including the acquisition of the nearby Cameron Gold Project.

Historical exploration on the property has identified multiple gold occurrences, including grab samples returning values of up to 8.04 g/t Au and 8.37 g/t Au. Mineralization is associated with felsic intrusions and strongly sheared, altered sericitic pyritic schists containing green mica and tourmaline-features characteristic of orogenic gold systems.

Big Gold is currently compiling and interpreting historical and recent datasets to refine priority exploration targets for its planned 2026 program. This work includes integration of geophysical data, including targets generated from a 2021 Versatile Time Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM) survey, with a focus on identifying structurally controlled zones of mineralization.

Figure 1: Recent Staking at the Tabor Project

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Figure 2: Recent Staking at the Martin Kenty Project.

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Tabor Project - Shebandowan Greenstone Belt

The Tabor Project is located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, directly along strike and immediately east of the Moss Gold Project.

The property consists of 156 mineral claims covering approximately 3,120 hectares along the same regional structural corridor that hosts the Moss deposit. Historical work including drilling, trenching, and sampling has identified multiple gold occurrences and exploration targets across the property.

With AngloGold Ashanti now backing advancement of the adjacent Moss Gold Project, the Company believes the district is entering a new phase of exploration intensity. Big Gold is advancing targeting and program design at Tabor in preparation for a potentially more aggressive 2026 field program, following up on recent and historic exploration campaigns.

Corporate Update

Additionally, the Company announces that it has signed debt settlement agreements with an arm's length creditor for a total of $10,000 representing a portion of the debt owed to the creditors for services rendered.

As part of the debt settlement, the Company intends to settle this portion of debt by issuing 10,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Share. The Shares have been formalized in written agreement and remain subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be legended with a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

No Insider of the Company is participating in this transaction. The Company has not entered into any brokerage agreement in the connection with this debt settlement.

Also, the Company has granted stock options to certain directors, officers, and consultants, to purchase 2,310,000 common shares in the capital of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant.

Qualified Person

Morgan Verge, P.Geo., Technical Advisor of the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

The Qualified Person has not independently verified the mineral resource estimates disclosed for adjacent or nearby properties, including the Moss Gold Project and the Cameron Gold Project, and such estimates are based on publicly available information.

The Qualified Person cautions that mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's Martin Kenty or Tabor projects.

About Big Gold Inc.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct Exploration Programs on the Martin Kenty and Tabor projects located in Ontario. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early-stage base and precious metal projects. Learn more about the Company on its website: https://biggold.ca/.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Scott Walters

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results.

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Source: Big Gold Inc.