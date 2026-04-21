Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Big Gold Inc. (CSE: BG) (FSE: H7L) (the "Company" or "Big Gold") is pleased to announce that it has mobilized its technical team to commence its 2026 field program at the Tabor Property ("Tabor" or the "Project"), located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt approximately 60 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, beginning with comprehensive desktop review to define high-priority drill targets (Figure 1).

The 2026 program is focused on advancing the East Divide Target Zone, where Big Gold's previous Phase 2 exploration and historical sampling have returned high-grade gold results, and where the Company's maiden drill program confirmed the presence of quartz veining, shearing, and sulphide mineralization over a 200-metre strike length. The current phase will integrate refined IP geophysical data from its 2024 survey with historical and recent datasets to support target generation, including prioritized areas for follow-up field validation through mapping and surface sampling, as Big Gold works toward definining a more focused Phase 2 drilling program.

Exploration Highlights to Date:

7.5 km mineralized trend: identified along the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, forming the backbone of Big Gold's exploration focus at Tabor (Figure 2).

11.4 g/t Au surface grab sample: Returned from the East Divide Target Zone - the highest-grade surface result from Big Gold's 2024 field program. ( Grab samples are selective by nature and not necessarily representative of overall mineralization.)

1.46m of 10.9 g/t Au, 34.1 g/t Ag, 0.5% Cu, 1.8% Zn: From historical infill sampling of existing drill core at East Divide - highlighting a compelling polymetallic signature.

Geological system confirmed: Big Gold's maiden drill program (642 metres, 4 drill holes, February 2025): quartz veining, shearing, and sulphide mineralization intersected across a 200-metre strike length.

IP geophysical data: The Company's 2024 induced polarization survey has defined chargeability anomalies to supporting 2026 target generation.

"Following our 2024 and early 2025 work programs, we're entering this year's exploration campaign with a much stronger technical foundation at Tabor," said Scott Walters, CEO of Big Gold. "Our maiden drilling confirmed the presence of a gold-bearing system at East Divide, and when integrated with our IP geophysics and surface data, has significantly refined our targeting approach. With increasing exploration activity and recent investment across the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, we believe Tabor is well-positioned as we advance the next phase of work."





Figure 1: Major Regional Tenure Holders, Shebandowan Greenstone Belt

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9105/293549_d672a66ea48c3aae_001full.jpg





Figure 2: Tabor Project Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9105/293549_d672a66ea48c3aae_002full.jpg

Tabor Project - Shebandowan Greenstone Belt

The Tabor Project is located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario, directly along strike and immediately east of the Moss Gold Project.

The property consists of 156 mineral claims covering approximately 3,120 hectares along the same regional structural corridor that hosts the Moss deposit. Historical work, including drilling, trenching, and sampling, has identified multiple gold occurrences and exploration targets across the property.

With AngloGold Ashanti now backing the advancement of the adjacent Moss Gold Project, the Company believes the district is entering a new phase of exploration intensity. Big Gold is advancing targeting and program design at Tabor in preparation for a potentially more aggressive 2026 field program, following up on recent and historic exploration campaigns.

Corporate Update

Additionally, the Company announces that it has closed the previously announced debt settlement. Big Gold settled a portion of debt by issuing 10,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Share. The Shares have been formalized in a written agreement and remain subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. In accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws, all securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be legended with a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

No Insider of the Company is participating in this transaction. The Company has not entered into any brokerage agreement in connection with this debt settlement.

Qualified Person

Morgan Verge, P.Geo., Technical Advisor of the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

The Qualified Person has not independently verified the mineral resource estimates disclosed for adjacent or nearby properties, including the Moss Gold Project and the Cameron Gold Project, and such estimates are based on publicly available information.

The Qualified Person cautions that mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's Martin Kenty or Tabor projects.

About Big Gold Inc.

Big Gold Inc. is a junior mining exploration company. Its initial focus is to conduct Exploration Programs on the Martin Kenty and Tabor projects located in Ontario. Big Gold will also continue to consider other opportunities as they arise, with the objective of acquiring and exploring early-stage base and precious metal projects. Learn more about the Company on its website: https://biggold.ca/.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Scott Walters

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293549

Source: Big Gold Inc.