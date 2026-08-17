Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Timothy J. Burgess (the "Acquiror") announces that Seaside Capital Inc., a corporation controlled by the Acquiror, sold 200,000 common shares of Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE: TWEL) on August 12, 2026 and 400,000 common shares on August 14, 2026 through the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The 600,000 shares were sold for aggregate gross proceeds of $16,540, representing an average price of approximately $0.02757 per share.

Immediately before the August 14, 2026 sale, the Acquiror and entities controlled by him held 10,281,316 common shares, representing approximately 16.71% of the outstanding common shares. Following that sale, they held 9,881,316 common shares, representing approximately 16.06%. Including 750,000 presently exercisable options, the Acquiror's securityholding percentage decreased from approximately 17.71% immediately before the August 14 sale to approximately 17.07% afterward, on a partially diluted basis.

The Acquiror's March 18, 2025 early-warning report disclosed expected ownership of approximately 19.2%. Taking into account subsequent treasury issuances by the Issuer and the August 12 and August 14 sales, the Acquiror's securityholding percentage is now approximately 17.07%, a decrease of approximately 2.13 percentage points. On a conservative basis, the Acquiror is treating the August 14, 2026 sale as the transaction that triggered this disclosure.

The shares were sold for investment and liquidity purposes. The Acquiror may acquire or dispose of additional securities depending on market conditions and other relevant factors.

An early-warning report will be filed on SEDAR+ under the Issuer's profile. The Issuer's head office is at 333 Terminal Avenue, Suite 220, Vancouver, BC V6A 4C1. This release is being issued by Timothy J. Burgess and not by Tokenwell Platforms Inc.

Acquiror: Timothy J. Burgess, c/o Wright Business Law, 100 King Street West, Suite 5700, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1C7

Source: Timothy J. Burgess

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309852

Source: Timothy J Burgess