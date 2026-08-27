Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2026) - Timothy J. Burgess (the "Acquiror" and reporting insider) announces that Seaside Capital Inc., a corporation controlled by the Acquiror, sold 1,600,000 common shares of Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE: TWEL) on August 26, 2026 through the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The August 26 shares were sold for aggregate gross proceeds of C$16,000, representing a price of C$0.01 per share.

Immediately before the August 26 sale, the Acquiror and entities controlled or directed by him held 8,909,120 common shares, representing approximately 14.48% of the 61,533,092 outstanding common shares. Following the sale, they held 7,309,120 common shares, representing approximately 11.88%. Including 750,000 presently exercisable options, the Acquiror's securityholding percentage decreased from approximately 15.51% immediately before the sale to approximately 12.94% afterward, on a partially diluted basis.

Since the Acquiror's August 17, 2026 early-warning report, Seaside Capital Inc. sold 453,979 common shares on August 20, 300,000 common shares on August 21 and 100,000 common shares on August 24, and the Timothy J. Burgess Family Trust sold 118,217 common shares on August 25. Those sales totalled 972,196 common shares. Including the August 26 sale, aggregate dispositions since the most recent report are 2,572,196 common shares, representing approximately 4.18% of the outstanding common shares. The August 26 sale alone represented approximately 2.60% of the outstanding common shares and triggered the further-disclosure requirement.

The shares were sold for investment portfolio management and liquidity purposes. The Acquiror and the joint actors will continue to review their investment in the Issuer and may acquire or dispose of additional securities depending on market conditions, the trading price of the common shares, the Issuer's business and prospects and other relevant factors.

A further early-warning report will be filed on SEDAR+ under the Issuer's profile. The Issuer's head office is at 333 Terminal Avenue, Suite 220, Vancouver, BC V6A 4C1. This release is being issued by Timothy J. Burgess and not by Tokenwell Platforms Inc.

Source: Timothy J. Burgess

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311641

Source: Timothy J Burgess