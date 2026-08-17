

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meth trafficking across the Middle East is becoming more advanced, the UN's drugs and crime fighting agency has warned.



Authorities in Iran intercepted 3,663 kilogrammes of methamphetamines, commonly known as meth, headed for Europe and the Persian Gulf in the first quarter of 2026, according to UNODC.



While international attention has primarily focused on the vast region's declining opium production, advanced criminal drug trafficking networks have successfully shifted toward manufacturing and exporting synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine.



Iranian seizures of meth increased from 30,393 kilos in 2022 to 40,453 kilos in 2025, the UN agency said in a press release.



Seizing the often-fatal drugs wasn't easy. Authorities conducted five intelligence-led operations targeting massive meth shipments from Afghanistan, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime reported from Tehran.



The shipments were headed by land across the Afghanistan-West Asia corridor, where the illicit drugs typically travel through Türkiye en route to Europe.



'The clear signal from Tehran is that these substantial shipments are being intercepted before they can reach international markets,' UNODC's Iran office wrote. 'Yet, sustained success will require enhanced international cooperation and support.'



Meth is an extremely dangerous, highly addictive stimulant typically manufactured in covert laboratories. Overdosing on it can lead to seizures and death, while long-term use can lead to malnutrition and psychological dependence on the drug, UNODC says.



In the United States, about 96,000 overdose deaths between January 2021 and June 2024 involved meth, according to data from the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Consequently, UNODC said that disrupting shipments of meth represents lives saved across Europe and the Middle East and cuts off the illicit financial flows that fund organised crime.



Meanwhile, nearby countries such as Syria continue to seize thousands of tablets of Captagon, an illicit synthetic drug that is taken as a pill and is most prevalent in the Middle East.



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