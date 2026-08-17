

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-1/2-month high of 0.7130 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 0.9879 against the Canadian dollar, from early lows of 0.7087 and 0.9829, respectively.



Against the yen and the euro, the aussie advanced to near 3-week highs of 113.48 and 1.6262 from early lows of 112.75 and 1.6336, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.2041 against the NZ dollar, from an early 5-day low of 1.2001.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.73 against the greenback, 0.99 against the loonie, 115.00 against the yen, 1.61 against the euro and 1.22 against the kiwi.



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