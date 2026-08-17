Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100%iger Erfolg - in 70 Tagen Querschnittslähmung geheilt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A412AM | ISIN: INE093A01041 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAWARE TECHNOLOGIES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
17.08.2026 14:06 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexaware Technologies Limited: Hexaware Helps Enterprises Achieve Infinite Momentum by Removing Friction Across the Estate

Introduces the Zero Friction Enterprise to Close the Gap Between Where Organizations Are and Their North Star

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, today introduced the Zero Friction Enterprise, a delivery framework designed to address the operational and technological resistance that slows performance across the enterprise estate.

Friction often builds where it is difficult to see early: in aging code, security exposure, delayed delivery, operational noise, late-surfacing defects, and software dependency. Individually manageable, these constraints can collectively reduce an enterprise's ability to respond, adapt, and innovate.

The Zero Friction Enterprise unites Hexaware capabilities across modernization, cybersecurity, engineering, operations, quality, and enterprise software. By addressing friction across the estate as one connected system, the framework helps enterprises advance toward their North Star with greater speed, clarity, and control.

"Our vision is to help every customer become a Zero Friction Enterprise," said R. Srikrishna, CEO & Executive Director, Hexaware. "That begins with understanding each customer closely enough for them to feel like they are our only customer. We can then identify the constraints slowing progress across their business and technology estate and address them with the right combination of AI, expertise, and judgment."

The Pillars of the Zero Friction Enterprise

  • Zero Vulnerability: Zero-trust, identity-first cybersecurity that helps enterprises identify and contain threats earlier
  • Zero Tech Debt: Modernization that reduces technical debt and accelerates change
  • Zero Backlog: AI-native engineering that moves teams from requirements through build, test, and release
  • Zero Defects: AI-led quality engineering that catches issues earlier and reduces rework
  • Zero Tickets: AI-led operations that anticipate and resolve incidents before they reach users
  • Zero License: Agent-built capability that helps enterprises own more business logic and reduce dependence on per-seat software

Underpinning these pillars is Infinite Trust, a foundational layer spanning data readiness, security, and governance and observability, creating the conditions for AI to operate securely, responsibly, and at enterprise scale.

How Hexaware Delivers Zero Friction

Hexaware's AI-led, human-intelligence-perfected delivery model is anchored by Zerovity, its AI delivery layer for governed coordination across the estate. From migration and modernization to agentic software development, AIOps, release, cloud operations, and enterprise workflows, Zerovity creates a single pane across areas that often operate in silos.

"AI now gives enterprises a connected view across infrastructure, operations, engineering, service, and business workflows," said Siddharth Dhar, President & Global Head, Digital IT Operations & AI, Hexaware. "With an agentic cognitive layer on top, clients gain one command center through which intelligence and improvements can be applied across the system."

The Zero Friction Enterprise gives clients a unified way to address constraints often handled through separate initiatives, helping them focus on core priorities and turn zero friction into infinite momentum.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Every day, Hexawarians wake up with a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. With offices across the world, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes. Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-helps-enterprises-achieve-infinite-momentum-by-removing-friction-across-the-estate-302852820.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.