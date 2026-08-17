Spin Master Corp.: Spin Master to Acquire Creative Play Technology Company, Hapiko Inc.

Empowering Creative Play for The Next Generation

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spin Master, a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Hapiko Inc., a Brooklyn-based company redefining play for the next generation.

Hapiko is best-known for Stickerbox, a trailblazing creative tool designed to bring children's ideas to life. Stickerbox leverages Hapiko's child-safe, AI-empowered operating system to transform spoken ideas into stickers ready to color, collect and apply in the physical world.

"We want to empower kids to bring their biggest ideas into the real world," said Christina Miller, Spin Master's CEO. "By pairing Hapiko's platform with our track record of innovation, we can accelerate our vision for the future of play, giving kids access to fun, creative tools to design and bring their imaginations to life in new ways."

Stickerbox has sold out 13 times since launching in late 2025. The creative tool is a catalyst for open-ended play, providing endless possibilities for future product extensions to unleash the dreamers and makers of tomorrow: one magical creation at a time.

"There's nothing like a child's imagination, how it sees the world and turns the everyday into magic," said Arun Gupta, CEO of Hapiko Inc. "We built Stickerbox as a springboard for that creativity and by joining with Spin Master, we will have an even greater audience and platform for growth."

About Stickerbox

Designed with fun, functionality and safety in mind, Stickerbox features:

Voice-to-Image Generation: Children simply describe what they imagine, speak their ideas to create a printable sticker to color and share.





Children simply describe what they imagine, speak their ideas to create a printable sticker to color and share. Hands-On Creativity: Built to minimize passive screen time and encourage real-world, tactile play.





Built to minimize passive screen time and encourage real-world, tactile play. Ink-Free Technology: Ink-free technology delivers crisp outlines, no mess or maintenance required.





Ink-free technology delivers crisp outlines, no mess or maintenance required. Kid-Empowered AI: Purpose-built for young creators, using kid-safe AI, Stickerbox is COPPA-compliant and prioritizes safety and privacy while keeping creativity flowing.

About Hapiko Inc.

Hapiko Inc. is a Brooklyn-based company building creative play technology for the next generation. By combining child-centric design with the possibilities of kid-safe AI, Hapiko is redefining how kids play.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan®?and Rubik's®?Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise?PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by?Toca Boca®?and Piknik, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 2,500 team members globally.

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.