Norion Bank AB: Norion Bank has completed the acquisition of Strand Kapitalförvaltning

On 22 April 2026, Norion Bank AB ("Norion Bank") published the signing of an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in Strand Kapitalförvaltning AB. The transaction has now been completed.



The acquisition, together with the previously completed transaction of Consensus Asset Management AB, strengthens Norion Bank's position within Wealth Management, broadens its customer offering and represents an important step in Norion Bank's ambition to serve as a leading complement to the traditional banks.



For further information, please refer to the press release dated 22 April 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Olsson, CFO

Phone: +46 73 712 04 46

E-mail: peter.olsson@norionbank.se

About Norion Bank

Norion Bank Group is a business-oriented Nordic financing bank. The Group's brands - Norion Bank, Walley and Collector - offer customized financing solutions that meet distinct needs in three customer segments: medium-sized corporates and real estate companies, merchants, and private individuals. Norion Bank also offers Wealth Management services. As a specialist in financing solutions, Norion Bank Group is a leading complement to traditional large banks, with a vision of being the leading Nordic financing bank in its chosen segments.

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Norion Bank offers corporate and real estate loans, as well as factoring for medium-sized corporates. The Walley brand offers flexible payment and checkout solutions to merchants and private individuals. The Collector brand offers personal loans and credit cards to private customers, as well as savings accounts to private individuals and companies. Norion Bank Group was founded in 1999 and has offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm, Helsingborg, Oslo and Helsinki. Business is conducted through Norion Bank AB (public), which is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.