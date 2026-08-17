Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
100%iger Erfolg - in 70 Tagen Querschnittslähmung geheilt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DRY7 | ISIN: SE0017831795 | Ticker-Symbol: FN1
Frankfurt
17.08.26 | 09:57
5,940 Euro
-1,16 % -0,070
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORION BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORION BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9806,23015:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.08.2026 13:40 Uhr
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norion Bank AB: Norion Bank has completed the acquisition of Strand Kapitalförvaltning

On 22 April 2026, Norion Bank AB ("Norion Bank") published the signing of an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in Strand Kapitalförvaltning AB. The transaction has now been completed.

The acquisition, together with the previously completed transaction of Consensus Asset Management AB, strengthens Norion Bank's position within Wealth Management, broadens its customer offering and represents an important step in Norion Bank's ambition to serve as a leading complement to the traditional banks.

For further information, please refer to the press release dated 22 April 2026.

For more information, please contact:
Peter Olsson, CFO
Phone: +46 73 712 04 46
E-mail: peter.olsson@norionbank.se

About Norion Bank
Norion Bank Group is a business-oriented Nordic financing bank. The Group's brands - Norion Bank, Walley and Collector - offer customized financing solutions that meet distinct needs in three customer segments: medium-sized corporates and real estate companies, merchants, and private individuals. Norion Bank also offers Wealth Management services. As a specialist in financing solutions, Norion Bank Group is a leading complement to traditional large banks, with a vision of being the leading Nordic financing bank in its chosen segments.
?
Norion Bank offers corporate and real estate loans, as well as factoring for medium-sized corporates. The Walley brand offers flexible payment and checkout solutions to merchants and private individuals. The Collector brand offers personal loans and credit cards to private customers, as well as savings accounts to private individuals and companies. Norion Bank Group was founded in 1999 and has offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm, Helsingborg, Oslo and Helsinki. Business is conducted through Norion Bank AB (public), which is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.