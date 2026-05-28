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WKN: A3DRY7 | ISIN: SE0017831795 | Ticker-Symbol: FN1
Frankfurt
28.05.26 | 08:07
5,320 Euro
-3,27 % -0,180
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORION BANK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORION BANK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2005,43010:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.05.2026 09:00 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Norion Bank AB: The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority issues a remark and an administrative fee of SEK 90 million to Norion Bank

The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority ("SFSA") has today announced its decision to issue Norion Bank a remark and an administrative fee of SEK 90 million following an investigation regarding compliance with anti-money laundering regulations.

Since May 2023, the SFSA has investigated how Norion Bank has complied with the anti-money laundering regulations. The investigation was conducted during the period from April 30, 2022, to May 1, 2023, and covered the bank's general risk assessment, client risk assessment, procedures and guidelines for due diligence practices and client due diligence actions.

The investigation is now concluded and the SFSA has today announced its decision to issue Norion Bank a remark, which is the sanction imposed when the violation is considered less severe, and an administrative fee of SEK 90 million. The decision states that Norion Bank has not sufficiently complied with the anti-money laundering regulatory requirements regarding customer due diligence for the bank's corporate clients associated with a high risk of money laundering and terrorist financing.

- Today, we have received the SFSA's decision to give Norion Bank a remark and an administrative fee of SEK 90 million. Since the investigation period, from April 2022 to May 2023, we have developed and strengthened our processes and ways of working. We have implemented new system support and ensured the adequacy of existing ones, introduced a large number of new processes and procedural guidelines, strengthened the organization and our educational efforts. Robust regulatory compliance and the prevention of money laundering and financing of terrorism are of utmost importance to Norion Bank, and we continuously work to further enhance our processes and resilience, says Martin Nossman, CEO, Norion Bank.

For more information, please contact:
Jessica Almgren, IR Manager
Phone: +46 76 946 45 13
E-mail: jessica.almgren@norionbank.se

About Norion Bank
Norion Bank Group is a business-oriented Nordic financing bank. The Group's brands - Norion Bank, Walley and Collector - offer customized financing solutions that meet distinct needs in three customer segments: medium-sized corporates and real estate companies, merchants, and private individuals. As a specialist in financing solutions, Norion Bank Group is a leading complement to traditional large banks, with a vision of being the leading Nordic financing bank in its chosen segments.
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Norion Bank offers corporate and real estate loans, as well as factoring for medium-sized corporates. The Walley brand offers flexible payment and checkout solutions to merchants and private individuals. The Collector brand offers personal loans and credit cards to private customers, as well as savings accounts to private individuals and companies. Norion Bank Group was founded in 1999 and has offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm, Helsingborg, Oslo and Helsinki. Business is conducted through Norion Bank AB (public), which is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information is information that Norion Bank is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-05-28 09:05 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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