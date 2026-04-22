Norion Bank AB: Norion Bank has entered into an agreement to acquire Strand Kapitalförvaltning, strengthening its position within Wealth Management

Norion Bank AB ("Norion Bank") has entered into an agreement to acquire all outstanding shares in Strand Kapitalförvaltning AB ("Strand"). The acquisition, together with the recently completed acquisition of Consensus Asset Management AB ("Consensus"), strengthens the bank's position within Wealth Management and establishes a platform with approximately SEK 15 billion in assets under management, while further enhancing the customer offering. This represents an important step in Norion Bank's ambition to serve as a leading complement to the traditional banks.

Strategic acquisition of Strand Kapitalförvaltning

In order to expand the bank's Wealth Management operations, Norion Bank has entered into an agreement to acquire Strand Kapitalförvaltning, with total assets under management of approximately SEK 6 billion. Strand offers both discretionary portfolio management and management of own funds, including an award-winning fixed income fund. The company is based in Stockholm and has 12 employees with extensive experience and strong expertise. Total revenue for the full year of 2025 amounted to approximately SEK 29 million.

Strand is characterized by a strong client focus, with a high level of service and long-term relationships. The company has operated for more than 20 years and maintains a high operational standard and quality in its core business. Overall, Norion Bank believes that Strand - with its established brand, strong offering and organization, as well as a proven technology platform - will make a significant contribution to the bank's continued expansion within Wealth Management.

Completed acquisition of Consensus Asset Management

In early April 2026, Norion Bank also completed the acquisition of Consensus Asset Management, marking the starting point for the business within Wealth Management. Consensus operates an established business within both discretionary and advisory asset management, complemented by own funds, with approximately SEK 9 billion in assets under management. The company has an experienced team and a diversified client base, with presence across the central and southern parts of Sweden. Its broad regional footprint, with offices in seven locations, represents a strategically attractive aspect of the acquisition and is expected to contribute to strengthened local customer service.

Established platform for continued development within Wealth Management

Through the combination of Consensus and Strand, Norion Bank is establishing a platform for an ambitious expansion within Wealth Management. Assets under management will increase from approximately SEK 9 billion to SEK 15 billion, creating a strong foundation which strengthens the bank's market position. This development represents an important step in Norion Bank's ambition to serve as a leading complement to traditional banks.

Consensus and Strand complement each other well - commercially, geographically and operationally. Their respective client bases are well aligned with Norion Bank's target segments and consist primarily of entrepreneurs and business owners. Within these segments, we see a clear demand for integrated solutions where asset management and financing are combined. The companies share similar business models, with core focus on a competitive discretionary asset management offering, combined with a high level of service and tailored client solutions. Both companies are also characterized by an entrepreneurial culture that is well aligned with Norion Bank's way of working.

Furthermore, both businesses are less capital-intensive than the bank's existing operations, contributing to more diversified revenue streams and opportunities for additional growth through cross-selling - primarily within the Corporate and Real Estate segments. The combination of the companies' and Norion Bank's resources enables an efficient integration, where operational synergies and efficiencies can be realized over time.

By combining Consensus and Strand, supported by Norion Bank's financial and organizational strength, the bank establishes a strong and independent position in the Swedish wealth and asset management market. The combined offering enhances customer value and provides a solid foundation for continued growth.

Martin Nossman, CEO Norion Bank, comments:

"Through the acquisition of Consensus and the announced acquisition of Strand, we are further strengthening and broadening our Wealth Management offering and are establishing a strong platform with approximately SEK 15 billion in assets under management. We see a clear demand from entrepreneurs and business owners for solutions where asset management and financing are combined. By combining the strengths of the companies with Norion Bank's financial and organizational capabilities, we are creating a competitive and independent offering."

Johan Thorén, Founder and CEO of Strand Kapitalförvaltning, comments:

"Together with Norion and Consensus, we create conditions to take the next step in the development of our offering - where personalized wealth management is combined with a modern, digital platform that provides clients with control and transparency. Furthermore, we position ourselves as a strong alternative to traditional actors, in line with the demand we see in the market."

The acquisition is subject to approval from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Olsson, CFO

Phone: +46 73 712 04 46

E-mail: peter.olsson@norionbank.se

Jessica Almgren, IR Manager

Telephone: +46 769 46 45 13

E-mail: jessica.almgren@norionbank.se

About Norion Bank

Norion Bank Group is a business-oriented Nordic financing bank. The Group's brands - Norion Bank, Walley and Collector - offer customized financing solutions that meet distinct needs in three customer segments: medium-sized corporates and real estate companies, merchants, and private individuals. As a specialist in financing solutions, Norion Bank Group is a leading complement to traditional large banks, with a vision of being the leading Nordic financing bank in its chosen segments.

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Norion Bank offers corporate and real estate loans, as well as factoring for medium-sized corporates. The Walley brand offers flexible payment and checkout solutions to merchants and private individuals. The Collector brand offers personal loans and credit cards to private customers, as well as savings accounts to private individuals and companies. Norion Bank Group was founded in 1999 and has offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm, Helsingborg, Oslo and Helsinki. Business is conducted through Norion Bank AB (public), which is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.