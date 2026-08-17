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WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
17.08.26 | 13:58
30,680 Euro
-1,70 % -0,530
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,63030,66015:08
30,64030,65015:08
PR Newswire
17.08.2026 14:24 Uhr
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EQT Real Estate completes sale of 4.4 million square foot logistics portfolio spanning six Midwest markets

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Portfolio totals approximately 4.4 million square feet across 20 logistics assets in St. Louis, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Cleveland and Louisville
  • EQT Real Estate assembled the portfolio from 2020 onward, strengthening the assets through leasing, building upgrades, and hands-on local management
  • Transaction underscores the depth of buyer demand for stabilized, well-located logistics portfolios of scale in the central U.S.

EQT is pleased to announce that the EQT Real Estate Industrial Value Fund V ("EQT Real Estate") has completed the sale of a 20-property logistics portfolio totaling approximately 4.4 million square feet across six Midwest markets.

The properties are located in St. Louis, Cincinnati, Columbus, Dayton, Cleveland and Louisville, placing tenants at the center of the national freight network and within a day's drive of nearly half of the U.S. population. Each market combines deep labor pools with balanced supply and demand conditions, underpinning steady tenant demand for functional logistics space.

Tenants across the portfolio span the e-commerce, third-party logistics, distribution and light manufacturing sectors, occupying space that ranges from modern bulk distribution centers to infill light industrial buildings. Cross-dock and rear-load configurations, average clear heights of approximately 30 feet, and ample truck courts give the buildings the flexibility to serve a wide spectrum of space requirements.

Consistent with EQT Real Estate's value creation approach, the firm's local teams spent the hold period strengthening the portfolio's income and physical quality-leasing space across the assets and completing capital projects that included building expansions, renovations and roof replacements. The outcome is a stabilized portfolio of the scale and quality that continues to draw institutional capital to U.S. logistics.

Matthew Brodnik, Global Chief Investment Officer at EQT Real Estate, said: "Functional buildings in the right Midwest submarkets serve some of the most durable logistics demand in the country, anchored by labor, highway access and proximity to end customers. Our teams knew these assets and their submarkets building by building, and that familiarity shaped how we acquired, leased and improved the portfolio throughout our ownership. This sale is a natural conclusion to that work."

EQT Real Estate was advised by John Huguenard, Trent Agnew and Will McCormack of JLL.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-real-estate-completes-sale-of-4-4-million-square-foot-logistics-portfolio-spanning-six-midwest-m,c4384011

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4384011/4219914.pdf

Press Release, EQT Real Estate, EIVF V, 17082026

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/8655-jacquemin-dr-beckett-ridge-oh,c3557220

8655-Jacquemin-Dr-Beckett-Ridge-OH

Contact:
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-real-estate-completes-sale-of-4-4-million-square-foot-logistics-portfolio-spanning-six-midwest-markets-302852840.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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