

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - With the Fed's next monetary policy decision just 30 days away, global markets have toned down expectations of a rate hike, boosting market sentiment. Markets also cheered the recent outperformance by technology shares. Fading hopes of a U.S.-Iran deal limited gains.



Wall Street Futures are directionless. Major benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mostly positive note. Earlier in the day, Asian markets too had finished trading on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has declined close to a quarter percent amidst rate hike expectations boosting the euro. Sovereign bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion amidst the divergence in monetary policy expectations from major central banks.



Both the crude oil price benchmarks are trading with strong gains amidst uncertainty surrounding the U.S.-Iran conflict and potential supply disruptions. Gold has also rallied more than half a percent. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 53,640.50, down 0.17% S&P 500 (US500) at 7,793.10, up 0.09% Germany's DAX at 26,446.73, up 0.05% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,766.18, up 0.15% France's CAC 40 at 8,623.48, down 0.15% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,556.95, up 0.27% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 69,194.00, up 0.70% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,073.20, down 0.46% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,982.65, up 1.41% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,453.23, up 1.34% South Korea's KOSPI at 6,977.94, up 2.42% (August 14)



Currencies:



Dollar Index at 99.47, down 0.20% EUR/USD at 1.1590, up 0.17% GBP/USD at 1.3556, up 0.17% USD/JPY at 159.18, down 0.09% USD/CHF at 0.8106, down 0.34% AUD/USD at 0.7126, up 0.56%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.688%, down 0.17% Germany at 3.2034%, up 0.11% France at 4.035%, down 0.05% U.K. at 5.0275%, down 0.24% Japan at 2.922%, up 1.53%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $89.16, up 0.72% Crude Oil WTI Futures (Oct) at $81.87, up 0.49% Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,460.12, up 0.51% Silver Futures (Sep) at $65.85, up 1.14%



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $62,689.24, down 1.27% Ethereum at $1,873.05, down 0.65% BNB at $604.68, down 0.66% XRP at $0.9999, down 0.54% Solana at $75.40, down 0.65%



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