

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 2-month high of 0.5926 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 3-week high of 94.30 against the yen, from early lows of 0.5891 and 93.79, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged up to 1.6062 from an early 4-day low of 1.6088.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 95.00 against the yen and 1.59 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News