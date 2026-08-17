Pharmacy Planet Limited: Pharmacy Planet surpasses 200,000 YouTube subscribers and highlights the growth of its healthcare education platform

How one UK pharmacy is redefining health education by turning expert conversations into content that hundreds of thousands of people actively choose to watch

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an age where misinformation can spread faster than medical fact, one UK pharmacy is proving there is a growing appetite for trusted healthcare conversations delivered in a way that people genuinely want to watch.

Pharmacy Planet, one of the UK's leading online pharmacies, has surpassed 200,000 YouTube subscribers in just over a year, earning YouTube's prestigious Silver Creator Award in April 2026 and quietly establishing one of the UK's fastest-growing independent healthcare channels.

Built across just 40 podcast episodes, the channel is redefining how healthcare information reaches the public. Rather than relying solely on traditional patient leaflets, websites and consultations, Pharmacy Planet is taking evidence-based healthcare conversations directly to the platforms where millions of people already consume information every day.

At the heart of the channel are two original podcast series.

The Lifestyle Prescription Podcast, hosted by BBC Radio presenter, writer, director and producer Rena Dipti Annobil, explores honest conversations around health topics that are often overlooked or difficult to discuss. Recent episodes have featured Professor Pooja Saini on suicide prevention, self-harm and women's mental health, Dr Anna Colton on eating disorders, diet culture and raising healthy children, and Dr Mandy Leonhardt on perimenopause, hormones and skin ageing.

Alongside this, The Pharmacy Planet Podcast, hosted by Pharmacy Planet CEO Boo Dhaliwal, brings together respected voices from across healthcare, pharmacy and business. Guests have included Dr Leyla Hannbeck, Chief Executive of the Independent Pharmacies Association, pharmacy entrepreneur Anup Sodha, and digital marketing strategist Amit Bhagalia, discussing healthcare innovation, leadership, entrepreneurship and the future of patient care.

Together, the podcasts are helping tackle subjects ranging from mental health and preventative healthcare to pharmacy leadership and digital transformation, giving experts the opportunity to share knowledge in a format that is informative, engaging and accessible.

For Pharmacy Planet CEO Boo Dhaliwal, the channel has always been about far more than subscriber numbers.

"Healthcare doesn't have to be boring. Some of the most important conversations we'll ever have are about our health, so why present them in a way that people switch off from? Our aim is to make trusted healthcare information engaging, accessible and something people genuinely want to watch.

"Receiving YouTube's Silver Creator Award was an incredibly proud moment for our team, but what matters most isn't the plaque itself. It's knowing that hundreds of thousands of people are actively choosing trusted healthcare information over misinformation. If we can help someone better understand their health, encourage an earlier conversation with a healthcare professional, or simply make complex medical topics easier to understand, then we're achieving exactly what we set out to do."

- Boo Dhaliwal, CEO, Pharmacy Planet

Rena Dipti Annobil believes the success of the series demonstrates that audiences are looking for healthcare conversations that are both authentic and relatable.

"We live in an age where we have more information at our fingertips than ever before. But one of the downsides is misinformation.

"The conversations on The Lifestyle Prescription cut through the noise, offering listeners and viewers clarity on a wide range of health and wellbeing topics. We're fortunate to welcome some truly remarkable guests - from experts at the forefront of their fields to people who have experienced life-changing challenges and now share their stories so that others facing similar experiences feel less alone and more informed about their options.

"Many of the subjects we discuss are topics that are often on people's minds but are rarely spoken about openly, sometimes because of embarrassment, stigma or fear of judgement. If even one conversation encourages someone to ask questions, seek support or simply feel seen and understood, then we have achieved something worthwhile.

"I'm incredibly proud to be the host of The Lifestyle Prescription and to contribute to a platform that is helping make important health conversations more accessible, open and meaningful."

- Rena Dipti Annobil, Host, The Lifestyle Prescription Podcast

As more people turn to YouTube and other digital platforms for health information, Pharmacy Planet believes healthcare providers have a responsibility to meet audiences where they are, without compromising on clinical accuracy or professional integrity.

The success of the channel suggests that healthcare education is evolving beyond consultation rooms and pharmacy counters. Patients increasingly want trusted information delivered through meaningful conversations that fit naturally into their daily lives.

For generations, pharmacies have educated patients across the counter.

Pharmacy Planet is proving that the next generation of patient education may begin with a play button.

About Pharmacy Planet

Pharmacy Planet is one of the UK's leading online pharmacies, providing regulated pharmacy services, private treatments and expert healthcare advice to patients across the United Kingdom.

Led by pharmacist and entrepreneur Boo Dhaliwal, whose pharmacy group operates more than twenty community pharmacies across England, Pharmacy Planet combines clinical expertise with digital innovation to improve healthcare accessibility, patient education and health literacy.

For more information, visit www.pharmacyplanet.com or subscribe to the Pharmacy Planet YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@PharmacyPlanetUK .

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Amit Bhagalia

Haarty Hanks

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