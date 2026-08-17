TSS, Inc.: TSS to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

GEORGETOWN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI), a data center services company that integrates AI and other high-performance computing infrastructure and software and provides related data center services, announced management will participate in two upcoming investors conferences.

August 19-20: Needham Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1x1 Conference

August 25-26: Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communications Technology Conference

To learn more about the events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or James Carbonara at Hayden IR at james@haydenir.com.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS' reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.

Contacts:

Hayden IR TSS, Inc. James Carbonara (646) 755-7412 Danny Chism, CFO Brett Maas (646) 536-7331 (512) 310-4908 tssi@haydenir.com dchism@tssiusa.com

SOURCE: TSS, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tss-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-1207618