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TS

WKN: A1W0MJ | ISIN: US87288V1017 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
21.09.26 | 21:59
8,775 US-Dollar
+3,48 % +0,295
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TSS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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TSS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
21.09.2026 22:26 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TSS, Inc.: TSS to Participate in the Singular Research Autumn Equinox Compelling Values Webinar

Company Presentation to Be Broadcast Virtually at 11 am ET on Thursday, September 24, 2026

GEORGETOWN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 21, 2026 / TSS, Inc. (Nasdaq:TSSI), a data center services company that integrates AI and other high-performance computing infrastructure and software and provides related data center services, today announced that management will participate in the Singular Research Autumn Equinox Compelling Values Webinar.

The Company presentation will begin at 11 am ET on September 24, 2026. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings.

For investors interested in viewing the presentation streamed live on the Internet, please use the following link to register: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/5117484914134926426.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or email tssi@haydenir.com.

About Singular Research

Singular Research is unique in its approach, specializing in small to micro-cap companies, particularly those that are emerging, undervalued, and under covered. This niche focus allows Singular to provide exciting opportunities to boost ROI. Singular is completely independent and solely committed to its research and its subscribers. To learn more about Singular Research, please visit www.SingularResearch.com

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS' reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.

Contacts:

Hayden IR
James Carbonara (646) 755-7412
Brett Maas (646) 536-7331
tssi@haydenir.com		 TSS, Inc.
Danny Chism, CFO
(512) 310-4908
dchism@tssiusa.com

SOURCE: TSS, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tss-to-participate-in-the-singular-research-autumn-equinox-compel-1225013

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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