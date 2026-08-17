

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The Canadian dollar rose to nearly a 2-1/2-month high of 1.3852 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 3-week high of 114.99 against the yen, from early lows of 1.3872 and 114.64, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie edged up to 1.6055 from an early 4-day low of 1.6088.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.37 against the greenback, 117.00 against the yen and 1.59 against the euro.



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