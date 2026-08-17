Dundee Corporation Announces Transaction Between Ausgold Limited and OceanaGold Corporation

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) ("Dundee" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that Ausgold Limited ("Ausgold") and OceanaGold Corporation ("OceanaGold") have entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Deed ("SID") under which OceanaGold will acquire 100% of Ausgold by way of a Court-approved scheme of arrangement (the "Scheme" or the "Transaction").

Under the terms of the Transaction, Ausgold shareholders will receive 0.03365 common shares of OceanaGold for each share of Ausgold held ("Scheme Consideration"). The Scheme Consideration implies a total offer value of Australian $1.36 per Ausgold share, implying a total transaction equity value of approximately Australian $776M. For full details of the Transaction, please refer to the news releases disseminated by both Ausgold and OceanaGold on August 17, 2026.

Dundee currently owns 42,467,969 Ausgold shares and 3,333,333 warrants representing an approximate 7.7% interest in Ausgold on an undiluted basis and an 8.3% interest in Ausgold on a partially diluted basis.

Jonathan Goodman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Dundee Corporation commented, "We are pleased to support this transaction, which recognizes the value and quality of the Katanning Gold project and provides shareholders with both an attractive premium and continued exposure to future upside through OceanaGold. This transaction demonstrates the value of patient investment in quality assets and delivers a compelling outcome for shareholders."

ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION:

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent mining-focused holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "DC.A". The Corporation is engaged in the identification, evaluation, and advancement of mineral resource opportunities within the mining sector. The Corporation is actively pursuing interests in mining and exploration projects at various stages of development. In connection with these activities, the Corporation conducts technical, geological, and financial due diligence and may enter into joint arrangements, strategic partnerships, and other arrangements with third parties, with its level of involvement in project development and operations varying depending on the nature of the opportunity. The Corporation may support the advancement of mining opportunities through involvement in development planning and oversight of key technical workstreams.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects Dundee Corporation's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Dundee Corporation's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Annual Information Form of Dundee Corporation and subsequent filings made with securities commissions in Canada. Dundee Corporation does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor and Media Relations

T: (416) 864-3584

E: ir@du@dundeecorporation.com