The OLB Group, Inc.: The OLB Group Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Completes Company-Wide Transition to AI-Assisted Software Development

Net Loss Narrows 50.3% and Operating Expenses Decline 23.4% Year Over Year

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / The OLB Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:OLB) ("OLB" or the "Company"), a financial technology company providing integrated payment processing and merchant services solutions throughout the United States, today announced financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2026, and provided an update on the Company's transition to an artificial intelligence-native operating model.

For the second quarter of 2026, the Company reported total revenue of $1,279,251 and a net loss of $1,054,806, compared to total revenue of $2,267,191 and a net loss of $2,124,314 for the second quarter of 2025. Net loss per share improved to $(0.08) from $(0.66). For the six months ended June 30, 2026, net loss narrowed to $2,132,388 from $3,213,312 in the prior-year period.

Total operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2026 were $5,465,351, a decrease of $1,668,801, or 23.4%, from $7,134,152 in the prior-year period. Cash increased to $1,280,226 at June 30, 2026 from $15,777 at December 31, 2025, and total stockholders' equity increased 55.1% to $7,142,171. Based on the Company's liquidity position and recent capital-raising activities, management concluded that substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern does not exist.

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights

Cost structure reset. Total operating expenses for the six-month period declined 23.4% year over year, with processing and servicing costs down 32.6%, professional fees down 34.8% for the six months and 62.3% for the quarter, and interest expense down 80.8% to $76,002 following the conversion of related-party indebtedness.

Balance sheet strengthened. The Company raised more than $3.7 million during the first quarter of 2026 through a registered direct offering and a private investment in public equity transaction. Accounts payable decreased $1,061,445 and total liabilities decreased $895,639. The Company recognized a $494,018 gain on the settlement of accounts payable and debt for the six-month period.

Company-wide transition to AI-assisted development. Beginning in 2026, the Company transitioned its entire software development team to an artificial intelligence-assisted model for developing and maintaining its applications, applied across both business segments.

DMINT Operations. The Company's Bitcoin Mining segment reduced its loss from operations to $589,252 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from $1,055,181 in the prior-year period, with segment operating expenses declining more than 40% to $715,258. Second quarter mining revenue increased to $73,241 from $60,190 in the prior-year period. DMINT, Inc. has mined 61.73 Bitcoin to date and held 1.72 Bitcoin at June 30, 2026, compared with a nominal balance at December 31, 2025. The Company still intends to proceed with the DMINT spin-off.

Capital markets access established. On August 7, 2026, the Company entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement with Maxim Group LLC establishing an at-the-market equity program.

Transition to AI-Assisted Software Development

Beginning in 2026, the Company transitioned its entire software development team, across both business segments, to an artificial intelligence-assisted model for developing and maintaining its applications, a methodology commonly referred to as "Agentic Coding": engineers direct and review code generated by large language model tools rather than authoring it, with AI agents supporting scaffolding, refactoring, testing and documentation. The Company is hiring and training engineers to build and orchestrate agentic systems, and believes these methods may compress development cycles, reduce engineering cost per feature delivered and accelerate delivery of merchant-specific solutions, though it has limited operating history with them and can provide no assurance those benefits will be realized.

Agentic artificial intelligence is also being deployed across customer support (onboarding inquiries, ticket triage and transaction disputes); risk and compliance (transaction pattern monitoring, merchant category code classification, MATCH list exposure and know-your-customer and anti-money laundering signals); accounting and finance (invoice processing, reconciliation, residual calculations and routine close activities); and independent sales organization operations (residual tracking and pricing scenario modeling). Human review and oversight remain in place for underwriting, risk, compliance and financial reporting, and the Company's internal control over financial reporting does not depend on these tools. These initiatives are in the early stages and did not have a material effect on results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2026; related personnel and third-party software and services costs, recorded within salaries and wages and general and administrative expenses, are expected to increase, and no revenue has been separately attributable to them to date.

Operational Progress Across Business Units

eVance, Inc. and SecurePay. AI-based fraud detection - real-time transaction screening and dynamic risk scoring - is built into the Company's proprietary payment gateway, which also supports 3-D Secure authentication on card-not-present transactions, shifting chargeback liability to the card issuer. AI-driven underwriting and same-day merchant boarding workflows remain in development.

Moola Cloud, LLC. The upgraded point-of-sale solution is ready for merchant implementation, pairing payment acceptance with a self-service website builder for merchant-run eCommerce storefronts. The network includes approximately 31,600 bodega convenience stores.

OmniSoft, Inc., iStores AI and ShopFast AI. The Company's merchant-facing applications, marketed as iStores AI and ShopFast AI, are integrated with the SecurePay payment gateway.

CrowdPay.us, Inc. and Crowd Ignition, Inc. An application in development will let CrowdPay issuers generate tokenized offerings and give investors additional payment options and live AI chatbot support. An initial update is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026 and full launch in early 2027, including stablecoin payment options through licensed or otherwise authorized third-party providers. Crowd Ignition is one of approximately 50 companies registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission to provide services permitted under Regulation CF.

OLBit, Inc. The Company has resumed money transmitter licensing for OLBit and is preparing and submitting applications in the states where OLBit will conduct lending and transactional business, subject to state regulator review and approval.

DMINT Spin-Off

The Company's Bitcoin Mining segment reduced its loss from operations to $589,252 for the six months ended June 30, 2026, from $1,055,181 in the prior-year period, with segment operating expenses declining more than 40% to $715,258. Second quarter mining revenue increased to $73,241 from $60,190 in the prior-year period. DMINT, Inc. has mined 61.73 Bitcoin to date and held 1.72 Bitcoin at June 30, 2026, compared with a nominal balance at December 31, 2025.

DMINT originally filed a Registration Statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2023, as subsequently amended, relating to the proposed spin-off and the resulting issuance of DMINT equity to the Company's stockholders. The Company's plan for the spin-off remains unchanged. The spin-off distribution is expected to occur upon the Registration Statement being declared effective by the Commission and the approval by the Nasdaq Capital Market of the listing of DMINT's common stock, at which time the shares of DMINT common stock held by the Company are expected to be distributed to the Company's stockholders on a pro rata basis.

The Company intends to proceed with the distribution as these conditions are satisfied and as market conditions for new listings permit. Following completion, DMINT would operate as a stand-alone entity, the Company would no longer be responsible for the capital requirements associated with the Bitcoin Mining segment, and DMINT Real Estate Holdings, Inc. would remain a wholly owned subsidiary of DMINT. DMINT's facility in Selmer, Tennessee, situated on 4.73 acres owned by DMINT Real Estate Holdings, Inc., is expected to have capacity for up to 5,000 mining machines. Completion of the spin-off is subject to the conditions described above, and there is no assurance that the spin-off will be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At June 30, 2026, the Company had cash of $1,280,226 and other current assets of $1,418,035. During the first quarter of 2026, the Company completed a registered direct offering generating net proceeds of approximately $1,096,783 and a private placement of pre-funded and common warrants generating net proceeds of approximately $2,619,713. On August 7, 2026, the Company entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement with Maxim Group LLC providing for the sale of shares of common stock from time to time in an at-the-market offering program.

Based on projected cash to be used in operations, offset by expected proceeds from the at-the-market program and loan proceeds available under the Company's related party loan agreement, management believes the Company has sufficient liquidity to sustain operations for at least twelve months following the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Management recognizes that the Company may be required to obtain additional resources to execute its business plans, and no assurance can be given that it will be successful in raising additional capital, if needed, or on acceptable terms.

Revenue

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2026 was $2,935,595, compared to $4,588,727 for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a decrease of 36.0%. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower revenue related to Moola Cloud, LLC as the Company transitions to new vendors to obtain improved pricing and works to replace vendors that have ceased operations, and to lower cryptocurrency mining revenue resulting from the decline in the value of Bitcoin.

Additional information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition is contained in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which investors are encouraged to read in its entirety.

You can see the report in the following link:

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001314196/000118518526003553/olbgroup10q063026.htm



About The OLB Group, Inc.

The OLB Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:OLB) is a financial technology company focused on a suite of products in the merchant services marketplace that provide integrated business solutions to merchants throughout the United States. The Company provides merchants with a range of products and services through its online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services, together with products supporting crowdfunding and other capital-raising initiatives and complementary hardware solutions. The Company operates through two business segments, Fintech Services and Bitcoin Mining, and conducts its business through its wholly owned subsidiaries eVance, Inc., OmniSoft.io, Inc., CrowdPay.Us, Inc., Crowd Ignition, Inc., OLBit, Inc., Moola Cloud, LLC and DMINT, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, and can be identified by words such as "believes," "estimates," "could," "anticipates," "projects," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should." These include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's deployment of artificial intelligence and agentic artificial intelligence across its applications and operating functions, the expansion of its engineering team and its adoption of Agentic Coding methodologies, the anticipated benefits, the anticipated timing, terms and completion of the DMINT spin-off and related Nasdaq listing, the buildout of the Selmer, Tennessee facility, the sufficiency of the Company's capital resources and its ability to raise additional capital. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain, and actual results may differ materially.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

The OLB Group, Inc.

1120 Avenue of the Americas, Fourth Floor

New York, New York 10036

(212) 278-0900 EXT 333

IR@OLB.COM

SOURCE: OLB Group, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-olb-group-reports-second-quarter-2026-results-and-completes-c-1207977