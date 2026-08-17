

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The yen fell to near 3-week lows of 184.66 against the euro, 215.95 against the pound and 196.90 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 184.12, 215.42 and 195.85, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the yen edged down to 159.28 from an early high of 158.85.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 188.00 against the euro, 219.00 against the pound, 202.00 against the franc and 164.00 against the greenback.



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