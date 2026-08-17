

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crypto market capitalization has increased mildly during the past 24 hours even as global markets worried about the geopolitical situation in the Middle East. Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has increased 0.66 percent while Bitcoin is trading with overnight gains of close to 1 percent.



The price movement in the cryptocurrency market comes amidst a spike in global bond yields, the greenback's retreat and a decline in the Dollar Index.



The 24-hour liquidation statistics from Coinglass shows crypto liquidations increasing aggregating to $162 million. Liquidation of long positions amounts to $61 million and of short positions to $101 million.



Amidst a mild short squeeze, overall crypto market capitalization has increased 0.66 percent overnight to $2.18 trillion while market leader Bitcoin traded between $63,713 and $62,649 during the same period. The increase in overall crypto market capitalization is also accompanied by a 64-percent increase in trading volumes.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 0.91 percent higher at $63,567.82. The current price is around 50 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency's year-to-date losses stand at 28.4 percent.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows decreasing to $56 million on Friday from $131 million on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF topped with net outflows of $56 million.



Ethereum (ETH) is trading 1.1 percent higher at $1,900.09. The leading alternate coin is trading 62 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $1910.11 and $1,867.89. Ethereum's year-to-date losses have decreased to 36.7 percent.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed nil inflows on Friday versus net inflows of $6 million on Thursday.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) slipped 0.23 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $605.55. BNB is trading 56 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



6th ranked XRP (XRP), a payments-focused cryptocurrency added 0.07 percent overnight and is currently trading at $1.00, around 74 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) increased 0.38 percent overnight to $75.54. SOL's current price is around 74 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall is currently trading 0.10 percent higher at $0.3316. The trading price is 25 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Hyperliquid (HYPE) jumped 3.5 percent overnight, to trade at $59.16, around 23 percent below the all-time high of $76.85 recorded on June 16.



Memecoin Dogecoin (DOGE) ranked 10th overall added 0.43 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.0702. DOGE is trading 90 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News