EvoNext Holdings SA / Key word(s): Merger

EvoNext Holdings SA confirms advanced discussions on a reverse merger with Ascend Sport Technology AG



17-Aug-2026 / 17:50 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful or require registration or any other measure and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries.



PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR EvoNext Holdings confirms advanced discussions on a reverse merger with Ascend Sport Technology AG Reinach, Switzerland, 17 August 2026 - In response to recent media reports, EvoNext Holdings SA (SIX: EVE) confirms that it is in advanced discussions with Ascend Sport Technology AG regarding a listing of Ascend on SIX Swiss Exchange by way of a reverse merger. It is envisioned that the transaction will result in a valuation for current EvoNext shareholders equal to CHF 2.50 per share. Ascend is a profitable, AI-enabled Swiss sports technology company that combines proprietary hardware, software and data capabilities across the sports value chain, serving rightsholders, sponsors and broadcasters. EvoNext's purpose is to enable an operating business to access the Swiss capital markets through a business combination. Since 2025, the Company's Board of Directors has actively evaluated strategic opportunities, with a particular focus on reverse takeovers, aiming to complete a transaction that maximizes value for shareholders. There can be no certainty that the ongoing discussions will result in a binding agreement. The Company will inform the market of any material developments in due course. Contact EvoNext Holdings SA investors@evonextholdings.com Disclaimer This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of EvoNext Holdings SA and it does not constitute a prospectus or a similar notice within the meaning of articles 35 et seqq. or 69 of the Swiss Financial Services Act. The offer and listing of the Securities will be made solely by means of, and on the basis of, a prospectus which is to be published. An investment decision regarding the publicly offered securities of EvoNext Holdings SA should only be made on the basis of the prospectus. The prospectus is expected to be published in the fourth quarter 2026 and will be available free of charge at the accompanying bank yet to be determined. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g., statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect", "forecast", "project", "may", "could", "might", "will" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of EvoNext Holdings SA or Ascend Sport Technology AG and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. EvoNext Holdings SA assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents. This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Regulation 2017/1129 of the European Union (the "Prospectus Regulation") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA") or, in the United Kingdom ("UK"), the UK Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (the "POATRs"). Any placements of the Securities to persons in the EEA or the UK will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation or the POATRs (as applicable), as implemented in member states of the EEA or the UK, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the placements in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offer of securities in the United States. This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdiction into which the same would be unlawful and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in which is unlawful to do so.

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File: 17_08_26_EvoNext Holdings SA-Ad hoc Announcement_Ascend

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