EvoNext Holdings SA / Key word(s): Annual Results

EvoNext Holdings SA publishes full-year report 2025



29-Apr-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR EvoNext Holdings SA publishes full-year report 2025 Reinach, Switzerland, 29 April 2026 - EvoNext Holdings SA - formerly Evolva Holding SA - (SIX: EVE) ("EvoNext") today published the full-year report 2025 in accordance with applicable stock exchange regulations. EvoNext is a well-capitalized SIX-listed Platform, actively pursuing a reverse takeover. Financial statements and position as of 31 December 2025 Liquidity of CHF 5.9 million, consisting of CHF 5.6 million cash and CHF 0.3 million liquid securities; total assets of CHF 6.8 million; equity of CHF 5.9 million

Underlying run-rate cash burn below CHF 0.3 million per annum, excluding transaction-related costs; full-year operating loss of CHF 0.7 million reflects one-off transaction search expenses

B&D Nutritional Ingredients arbitration ruled in favour of the claimant and right to collect assigned to EvoNext in Q1 2026 (see below)

No earn-out due under the Danstar Ferment AG agreement for 2025, as the agreed sales floor for the second earn-out period was not reached (as announced 23 July 2025). B&D Nutritional Ingredients arbitration On 17 February 2025, the sole arbitrator rendered a final and binding award in favour of the claimant (Danstar Ferment AG, formerly Evolva SA), ordering B&D Nutritional Ingredients, Inc. (USA) to pay USD 568,650.86 plus 7% p.a. simple interest from 25 February 2023 until payment (interest accrued to date approx. USD 120,000 and still running), plus CHF 18,750 towards arbitration costs. In Q1 2026, Danstar Ferment AG assigned all rights under the award to EvoNext, granting the Company the right to collect the awarded amounts directly from B&D. Consequently, the CHF 0.6 million escrow held at year-end has been released and the matched provision utilised in Q1 2026. As B&D's financial standing is not publicly known, there is no guarantee that EvoNext will be able to collect the awarded amounts in full or in part. The Company is actively pursuing enforcement and recovery. The receivable has been capitalised at CHF 0.6 million with a matching allowance booked against it; any recovery represents potential upside not reflected in reported equity. M&A activity in 2025 Following the 2025 AGM mandate, the Board has been actively exploring strategic opportunities in public mergers and acquisitions, with a particular focus on reverse takeovers as an alternative to liquidation. During 2025 the Board reviewed several opportunities, conducted due diligence on a number of companies, and submitted non-binding offers in selected cases. In each instance, the parties were ultimately unable to reach agreement on transaction terms. The Board therefore continues to evaluate additional opportunities and remains disciplined: the Platform's value lies in its optionality - a clean SIX listing, no latent liabilities, and meaningful cash. Outlook The Board remains confident in its ability to identify an appropriate M&A opportunity to support the next phase of Evo Next's development. The Company is engaged in ongoing discussions and will update the market in due course. AGM 2026 The invitation and agenda for the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2026 on 20 May 2026 are being published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (SOGC) and on the Company's website today 29 April 2026. Documentation The full-year 2025 report is available under this link . Contact EvoNext Holdings SA investors@evonextholdings.com Disclaimer This announcement is not an offer of securities into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. Further, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Canada, Australia or Japan or under the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of such laws.

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties' readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

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File: 260429 EvoNext Holdings SA-Ad hoc Announcement FY2025

End of Inside Information