EvoNext Holdings SA / Key word(s): Annual Results
PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
EvoNext Holdings SA publishes full-year report 2025
Reinach, Switzerland, 29 April 2026 - EvoNext Holdings SA - formerly Evolva Holding SA - (SIX: EVE) ("EvoNext") today published the full-year report 2025 in accordance with applicable stock exchange regulations. EvoNext is a well-capitalized SIX-listed Platform, actively pursuing a reverse takeover.
Financial statements and position as of 31 December 2025
B&D Nutritional Ingredients arbitration
On 17 February 2025, the sole arbitrator rendered a final and binding award in favour of the claimant (Danstar Ferment AG, formerly Evolva SA), ordering B&D Nutritional Ingredients, Inc. (USA) to pay USD 568,650.86 plus 7% p.a. simple interest from 25 February 2023 until payment (interest accrued to date approx. USD 120,000 and still running), plus CHF 18,750 towards arbitration costs.
In Q1 2026, Danstar Ferment AG assigned all rights under the award to EvoNext, granting the Company the right to collect the awarded amounts directly from B&D. Consequently, the CHF 0.6 million escrow held at year-end has been released and the matched provision utilised in Q1 2026.
As B&D's financial standing is not publicly known, there is no guarantee that EvoNext will be able to collect the awarded amounts in full or in part. The Company is actively pursuing enforcement and recovery. The receivable has been capitalised at CHF 0.6 million with a matching allowance booked against it; any recovery represents potential upside not reflected in reported equity.
M&A activity in 2025
Following the 2025 AGM mandate, the Board has been actively exploring strategic opportunities in public mergers and acquisitions, with a particular focus on reverse takeovers as an alternative to liquidation. During 2025 the Board reviewed several opportunities, conducted due diligence on a number of companies, and submitted non-binding offers in selected cases.
In each instance, the parties were ultimately unable to reach agreement on transaction terms. The Board therefore continues to evaluate additional opportunities and remains disciplined: the Platform's value lies in its optionality - a clean SIX listing, no latent liabilities, and meaningful cash.
Outlook
The Board remains confident in its ability to identify an appropriate M&A opportunity to support the next phase of Evo Next's development. The Company is engaged in ongoing discussions and will update the market in due course.
AGM 2026
The invitation and agenda for the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2026 on 20 May 2026 are being published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (SOGC) and on the Company's website today 29 April 2026.
Documentation
The full-year 2025 report is available under this link.
Contact EvoNext Holdings SA
investors@evonextholdings.com
Disclaimer
This announcement is not an offer of securities into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. Further, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Canada, Australia or Japan or under the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of such laws.
This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties' readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.
Additional features:
File: 260429 EvoNext Holdings SA-Ad hoc Announcement FY2025
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EvoNext Holdings SA
|Angensteinerstrasse 6
|4153 Reinach
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 485 20 00
|E-mail:
|investors@evonextholdings.com
|Internet:
|www.evonextholdings.com
|ISIN:
|CH1262055788
|Valor:
|126205578
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2317052
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2317052 29-Apr-2026 CET/CEST