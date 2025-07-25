Evolva Holding SA
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
PRESS RELEASE
Evolva Holding SA shareholders approve name change to EvoNext Holdings SA
Reinach, Switzerland, 25 July 2025 - Evolva Holding SA (SIX: EVE) today held its Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") in Zurich. The shareholders unanimously approved the name change to EvoNext Holdings SA.
The shareholders approved the proposal of the Board that the company's name shall be changed to EvoNext Holdings SA and that Article 1 of the Articles of Association shall be amended as put forward in the invitation to the EGM with 100 % of the votes cast (votes cast: 1,577,530 votes of the total outstanding shares/votes of 7,230,626).
The shares will continue to be listed at SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol EVE and the ISIN will also remain unchanged.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evolva Holding SA
|Duggingerstrasse 23
|4153 Reinach
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 485 20 00
|Internet:
|www.evolva.com
|ISIN:
|CH1262055788
|Valor:
|126205578
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2174808
|End of News
|EQS News Service
