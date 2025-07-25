Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Evolva Holding SA shareholders approve name change to EvoNext Holdings SA



Evolva Holding SA shareholders approve name change to EvoNext Holdings SA Reinach, Switzerland, 25 July 2025 - Evolva Holding SA (SIX: EVE) today held its Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") in Zurich. The shareholders unanimously approved the name change to EvoNext Holdings SA. The shareholders approved the proposal of the Board that the company's name shall be changed to EvoNext Holdings SA and that Article 1 of the Articles of Association shall be amended as put forward in the invitation to the EGM with 100 % of the votes cast (votes cast: 1,577,530 votes of the total outstanding shares/votes of 7,230,626). The shares will continue to be listed at SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol EVE and the ISIN will also remain unchanged.

The invitation to today's EGM 2025 with all proposed agenda items is available on the company's website under this link . The minutes of the EGM will be posted on this page in due course.

investors@evolvaholding.com

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments. Additional features:



