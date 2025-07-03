Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
Evolva Holding SA invites to an Extraordinary General Meeting 2025 to change name to EvoNext Holdings SA
Reinach, Switzerland, 3 July 2025 - Evolva Holding SA (SIX: EVE) today published the invitation to an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on Friday, 25 July 2025, at 9.00 a.m. CEST at the premises of Baker McKenzie Switzerland AG, Zurich, Switzerland.
The Board of Directors proposes, as only agenda item, that the company's name shall be changed and that Article 1 of the Articles of Association shall be amended as follows:
"Article 1
EvoNext Holdings SA
EvoNext Holdings AG
EvoNext Holdings Ltd
a joint-stock company with its registered office in Reinach / BL (Switzerland) exists for an indefinite period of time in accordance with the present Articles of Association and the provisions of Title 26 of the Swiss Code of Obligations (CO)."
Organizational notes
Admission and voting rights
We also ask you to register if you wish to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting on site in Zurich. You can register either electronically or by post; you will find the necessary information on the registration / proxy authorization form, which will be sent to you by post if you wish to exercise your voting rights.
Shareholders entered in the share register on 18 July 2025, 5:00 p.m. CEST are entitled to vote. In the event of a sale of shareholdings listed on the admission card, the shareholder is no longer entitled to vote for the shares sold.
Granting of power of attorney (proxy)
Correspondence
Documentation
