Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Evolva Holding SA invites to an Extraordinary General Meeting 2025 to change name to EvoNext Holdings SA



03-Jul-2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Evolva Holding SA invites to an Extraordinary General Meeting 2025 to change name to EvoNext Holdings SA Reinach, Switzerland, 3 July 2025 - Evolva Holding SA (SIX: EVE) today published the invitation to an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to be held on Friday, 25 July 2025, at 9.00 a.m. CEST at the premises of Baker McKenzie Switzerland AG, Zurich, Switzerland. The Board of Directors proposes, as only agenda item, that the company's name shall be changed and that Article 1 of the Articles of Association shall be amended as follows: "Article 1

Company name, registered office and duration

Under the company name EvoNext Holdings SA EvoNext Holdings AG EvoNext Holdings Ltd a joint-stock company with its registered office in Reinach / BL (Switzerland) exists for an indefinite period of time in accordance with the present Articles of Association and the provisions of Title 26 of the Swiss Code of Obligations (CO)."

The change of the company's name was agreed in the course of the sale of Evolva AG by Evolva Holding SA to Danstar Ferment AG which closed on 28 December 2023. Accordingly, the Board of Directors proposes this change of name so that Evolva Holding SA fulfills its contractual obligations.

Organizational notes Admission and voting rights

If you would like to exercise your voting rights as a shareholder, please send an e-mail to evolva@nimbus.ch with your name and full address. You will then receive the registration / proxy authorization form (including your personal access data for the electronic voting platform ShApp) directly by post. We also ask you to register if you wish to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting on site in Zurich. You can register either electronically or by post; you will find the necessary information on the registration / proxy authorization form, which will be sent to you by post if you wish to exercise your voting rights. Shareholders entered in the share register on 18 July 2025, 5:00 p.m. CEST are entitled to vote. In the event of a sale of shareholdings listed on the admission card, the shareholder is no longer entitled to vote for the shares sold. Granting of power of attorney (proxy)

Shareholders who do not attend the Extraordinary General Meeting may be represented by one of the following proxies: their legal representative;

a representative by means of a written proxy;

the independent proxy Dr. Oscar Olano, LLM, Gyr I Gössi I Olano Advokatur, St. Alban-Vorstadt 16, Postfach, 4002 Basel, Switzerland. Correspondence

Please address all correspondence relating to the Extraordinary General Meeting to the share office of Evolva Holding Ltd, Aktienregister, c/o Nimbus AG, Ziegelbrückstrasse 82, 8866 Ziegelbrücke, Switzerland.

Documentation

The invitation to the Extraordinary General Meeting with the proposed agenda item was published today in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce (SOGC). The Invitation is also available here . Contact Evolva

investors@evolvaholding.com Disclaimer

This announcement is not an offer of securities into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. Further, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Canada, Australia or Japan or under the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of such laws.

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Additional features:





File: Evolva Holding SA invites to an Extraordinary General Meeting 2025 to change name to EvoNext Holdings SA

End of Inside Information