Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Evolva Holding SA: Update about earn-out from Danstar



23-Jul-2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR

Evolva Holding SA: Update about earn-out from Danstar Reinach, Switzerland, 23 July 2025 - Evolva Holding SA (SIX: EVE) ("Evolva") has been informed by the buyer of the operating business of Evolva AG, Danstar Ferment AG, that no earn-out is payable to Evolva Holding AG for the second earn-out period (1H 2025) as the business did not meet the agreed sales level. Evolva and Danstar Ferment AG ("Danstar") entered into an earn-out agreement at the time of the sale of the operating business of Evolva AG to Danstar, a Swiss affiliate of Lallemand Inc. The earn-out was agreed in order to provide for additional future contingent purchase price payments of up to CHF 10 million, depending on the achievement of certain product-based sales targets. As communicated with the Annual Report 2024 , the agreed sales floor of CHF 17.5 million for the first earn-out period (2024) was not reached and therefore no earn-out payment for 2024 was paid. Evolva has now been informed by Danstar that the agreed sales floor for the second earn-out period (January - June 2025) of CHF 10.29 million was also not reached. As a result, no earn-out payment can be expected for 1H 2025.

Contact Evolva

investors@evolvaholding.com Disclaimer This announcement is not an offer of securities into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. Further, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Canada, Australia or Japan or under the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of such laws.

This press release contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like believe, assume, expect or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments.

Additional features:





File: Evolva Holding SA: Update about earn-out from Danstar

End of Inside Information