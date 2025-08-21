EvoNext Holdings SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results

EvoNext Holdings SA publishes half-year report 2025 Reinach, Switzerland, 21 August 2025 - EvoNext Holdings SA, renamed from Evolva Holding SA following shareholder approval at the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of 25 July 2025, (SIX: EVE) ("EvoNext") today published the half-year report 2025 in accordance with applicable stock exchange regulations. As regards the half-year 2025 financial report, (i) during 1H 2025, The operating expenses incurred resulted in a loss of CHF 0.361 million;

An award rendered in a legal proceeding led to a positive compensation of approx. CHF 0.09 million to recoup legal and court fees;

As communicated before, under the earn-out agreement with Danstar Ferment AG, the agreed sales floor for the second earn-out period (January - June 2025) of

CHF 10.29 million was not reached. As a result, no earn-out payment can be expected for 1H 2025. (ii) on 30 June 2025, EvoNext Holdings SA had a cash balance of CHF 6.3 million and short-term receivables of CHF 0.8 million, mainly consisting of CHF 0.6 million in an escrow account which will be released depending on the outcome of a legal case that was transferred as part of the sale of Evolva AG to Danstar Ferment AG;

Accrued and other current and non-current liabilities of CHF 0.8 million include a reserve taken for the above-mentioned legal case in the amount of CHF 0.6 million;

The equity balance stands at CHF 6.2 million. Since the last AGM, at which the shareholders resolved the continuation of M&A activities, the Board of Directors ("Board") of EvoNext Holdings SA has been exploring potential market opportunities in the area of public mergers and acquisitions, in particular so-called "reverse takeovers". In this process, the Board is evaluating candidates in order to identify a target for a potential transaction that would create the most value for the company's shareholders. Following the expiration of the offer period for GZO AG on 4 July 2025, the Board is currently evaluating other opportunities.

The half-year 2025 report is available under this link .





Contact EvoNext Holdings SA

investors@evonextholdings.com

