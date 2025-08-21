EvoNext Holdings SA / Key word(s): Half Year Results
PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
EvoNext Holdings SA publishes half-year report 2025
Reinach, Switzerland, 21 August 2025 - EvoNext Holdings SA, renamed from Evolva Holding SA following shareholder approval at the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting of 25 July 2025, (SIX: EVE) ("EvoNext") today published the half-year report 2025 in accordance with applicable stock exchange regulations.
Since the last AGM, at which the shareholders resolved the continuation of M&A activities, the Board of Directors ("Board") of EvoNext Holdings SA has been exploring potential market opportunities in the area of public mergers and acquisitions, in particular so-called "reverse takeovers". In this process, the Board is evaluating candidates in order to identify a target for a potential transaction that would create the most value for the company's shareholders.
Following the expiration of the offer period for GZO AG on 4 July 2025, the Board is currently evaluating other opportunities.
