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WKN: 746100 | ISIN: DE0007461006 | Ticker-Symbol: TPE
Xetra
17.08.26 | 17:35
30,900 Euro
-0,32 % -0,100
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
Deutschland Small Cap 70
Deutschland Tech 30
1-Jahres-Chart
PVA TEPLA AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PVA TEPLA AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,84031,14019:14
30,84031,14019:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PVA TEPLA
PVA TEPLA AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PVA TEPLA AG30,900-0,32 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.