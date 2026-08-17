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WKN: A14R8E | ISIN: DK0060634707 | Ticker-Symbol: 0R1
Tradegate
17.08.26 | 18:22
61,25 Euro
-3,54 % -2,25
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROYAL UNIBREW A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,1061,9519:17
60,8061,6019:05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.08.2026 17:30 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Royal UNIBREW A/S: Launch of share buy-back program of up to DKK 300m

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 44/2026 - August 17, 2026

The Board of Directors of Royal Unibrew A/S has decided to initiate a share buy-back of up to DKK 300m.

Objective
The objective of the share buy-back is to adjust the capital structure of Royal Unibrew A/S.

Authorization
The share buy-back program is initiated within the authorization granted to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting of the Company on April 30, 2024, to let the company acquire treasury shares equivalent to a total of 10% of the Company's share capital, recognizing that the Company's total holding of treasury shares following the acquisition cannot exceed 10% of the share capital. The share buy-back program will be executed in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

Share buy-back program
The share buy-back program will commence on August 18, 2026, and complete no later than December 18, 2026.

The maximum total share buy-back in the period will represent a market value of maximum DKK 300m.

Based on the current share price on August 14, 2026, this corresponds to a maximum of approx. 0.630 million shares, corresponding to approx. 1.3% of the share capital.

Royal Unibrew has entered into an agreement with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Danmark, filial af Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ), Sverige ("SEB") to handle the share buy-back as Lead Manager on behalf of Royal Unibrew. SEB will make all trading decisions independently of and without involving Royal Unibrew.

The shares bought back on each trading day will not exceed 25% of the daily average trading volumes over the 20 trading days preceding the date of purchase.

No shares will be bought back under the share buy-back program at a price exceeding the higher of the two following prices:

  • the price of the latest independent transaction; and
  • the highest independent bid on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Royal Unibrew will be entitled to suspend the share buy-back program in the event of material changes to the Company's circumstances or in the market. Should the program be suspended, Royal Unibrew will announce this in a Company Announcement, and SEB will stop buying back shares in the market.

Royal Unibrew will announce the number of shares bought back and their value in separate weekly Company Announcements in a detailed and summarized form.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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