

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The American College of Cardiology has released updated guidelines for managing cholesterol, with a key message to start earlier and manage cholesterol for longer.



The updated guidelines continue to focus on cholesterol but also highlight the importance of managing other unhealthy fats in the blood. Doctors are encouraged to identify and treat these problems earlier to reduce the risks linked to long-term exposure to harmful blood fats.



'We know 80 percent or more of cardiovascular disease is preventable and elevated LDL cholesterol, sometimes referred to as 'bad' cholesterol, is a major part of that risk,' commented cardiologist Roger Blumenthal, the chair of the guideline writing committee.



'While we want to try to optimize healthy lifestyle habits as the first step to lower cholesterol, we realize that if lipid numbers aren't within the desirable range after a period of lifestyle optimization, we should consider adding lipid-lowering medication earlier than we would have considered 10 years ago.'



The guidelines also provide new LDL cholesterol targets. People at borderline or intermediate risk should aim for an LDL level below 100 mg/dL, while those at high risk should aim for below 70 mg/dL. For people with cardiovascular disease who are at very high risk, the target is below 55 mg/dL.



Published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, the guidelines stated that lower LDL cholesterol for a long period often results in much greater protection against future heart attack and stroke risk.



The guidelines also recommend cholesterol screening for children between ages 9 and 11 if they have not been tested before. Screening can start as early as age 2 for children with a family history of serious heart disease or cholesterol problems.



Moreover, the guidelines introduce a new risk calculator called PREVENT. It helps doctors estimate a person's 10-year and 30-year risk of developing cardiovascular disease for adults aged 30 to 79. The tool uses information such as cholesterol levels, blood pressure, age and lifestyle habits. In addition to this, doctors can consider other risk factors to get a more personalized estimate and decide whether cholesterol-lowering treatment is needed.



'With this new assessment tool, we can better estimate cardiovascular risk using health information already obtained during an annual physical - cholesterol, blood pressure readings, and other personal information such as age and health habits - and then further personalize the risk score for each individual by looking at 'risk enhancers', which can help guide the need for lipid-lowering therapy,' Blumenthal added.



Depending on a person's risk, doctors may recommend lifestyle changes or medicines such as statins to lower LDL cholesterol. Treatment may be considered for people with a 3% to 5% chance of developing cardiovascular disease over 10 years and should be considered for those with a 5% to 10% risk.



For patients, the guidelines advise following a healthy diet, making lifestyle changes, getting regular cholesterol checks and starting to manage cholesterol early.



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