Artmarket.com: The Ehrmann Family Increases Its Equity Stake in Artprice by Artmarket as Part of Its "AI-FIRST" Transformation

As announced in Artmarket's Q2 2026 press release published on August 13, 2026, under the title "Artmarket.com: Q2 2026 Upward Trend, from Gradual Transition to Artprice's 'AI-FIRST' Transformation," Thierry EHRMANN, Founder and CEO of Artmarket.com, and his family maintain complete confidence in the future of Artprice by Artmarket.com-the global leader in Art Market information-and in the expansion of its business, driven in particular by substantial investments dedicated to developing its vertical and proprietary AI: "Intuitive Art Market ©" and "Blind Spot ©" by Artprice by Artmarket.com.

The confidence of the Ehrmann family and Groupe Serveur, the main shareholder, in the growth of Artprice by Artmarket's operations will materialize very shortly through an increase in their equity stake in Artmarket.com via the acquisition of additional Artmarket.com shares. Naturally, all required regulatory filings will be submitted to the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) and published online within legal deadlines, with future share purchases conducted strictly within authorized trading windows.

In line with this intent to increase her equity stake in Artmarket.com, Ms. Nadège EHRMANN, Director of Artmarket.com, decided to acquire additional Artmarket.com shares. As the total amount of her initial Artmarket.com share acquisitions exceeded the €50,000 threshold, she filed the required regulatory disclosures with both the issuer and the AMF in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

These current and upcoming transactions are intended solely to reaffirm confidence in the future of Artprice by Artmarket.com and to demonstrate full support for Artmarket.com, and in no way constitute a takeover bid or squeeze-out offer (tender offer), contrary to speculations on certain online forums.

As supplementary information, thierry Ehrmann has completed an 1,800-page philosophical and scientific treatise dedicated to Artificial Intelligence from 1987 to the present day. The central chapters of this work trace Artprice's little-known human odyssey, which led to the global construction of a universal memory of the art market-shaped by landmark encounters with pioneers in Art Market sociology and historic market figures. This multilingual work will be distributed worldwide in both digital and print formats, with an advance English-language release prior to the launch of the French edition in August 2026.

Copyright 1987-2026 thierry Ehrmann www.artprice.com - www.artmarket.com

Artprice's econometrics department can answer all your questions relating to personalized statistics and analyses: econometrics@artprice.com

Find out more about our services with the artist in a free demonstration: https://artprice.com/demo

Our services: https://artprice.com/subscription

About Artmarket.com:

Artmarket.com is listed on Eurolist by Euronext Paris. The latest TPI analysis includes more than 18,000 individual shareholders excluding foreign shareholders, companies, banks, FCPs, UCITS: Euroclear: 7478 - Bloomberg: PRC - Reuters: ARTF.

Watch a video about Artmarket.com and its Artprice department: https://artprice.com/video

Artmarket and its Artprice department were founded in 1997 by thierry Ehrmann, the company's CEO. They are controlled by Groupe Serveur (created in 1987). cf. the certified biography from Who's Who In France©:

https://imgpublic.artprice.com/img/wp/sites/11/2025/11/2026_Biographie_de_Thierry_Ehrmann_WhosWhoInFrance.pdf

Artmarket is a global player in the Art Market with, among other structures, its Artprice department, world leader in the accumulation, management and exploitation of historical and current art market information (the original documentary archives, codex manuscripts, annotated books and auction catalogs acquired over the years) in databanks containing over 30 million indices and auction results, covering more than 915,300 artists.

Artprice Images allows unlimited access to the largest art market image bank in the world with no less than 181 million digital images of photographs or engraved reproductions of artworks from 1700 to the present day, commented by our art historians.

Artmarket, with its Artprice department, constantly enriches its databases from 7,200 auction houses and continuously publishes art market trends for the main agencies and press titles in the world in 121 countries and 11 languages.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artmarketcom-artprice-and-cision-extend-their-alliance-to-119-countries-to-become-the-worlds-leading-press-agency-dedicated-to-the-art-market-nfts-and-the-metaverse-301431845.html

Artmarket.com makes available to its 9.3 million members (members log in) the advertisements posted by its Members, who now constitute the first global Standardized Marketplace for buying and selling artworks at fixed prices.

There is now a future for the Art Market with Artprice's Intuitive Artmarket AI.

Artmarket, with its Artprice department, has twice been awarded the State label "Innovative Company" by the French Public Investment Bank (BPI), which has supported the company in its project to consolidate its position as a global player in the art market.

Artprice by Artmarket publishes its 2025 Global Art Market Annual Report, published in March 2026:

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-art-market-in-2025

Artprice by Artmarket publishes its 2025 Contemporary Art Market Report:

https://www.artprice.com/artprice-reports/the-contemporary-art-market-report-2025

Summary of Artmarket press releases with its Artprice department: https://serveur.serveur.com/artmarket/press-release/en/

Follow all the Art Market news in real-time with Artmarket and its Artprice department on Facebook and Twitter:

www.facebook.com/artpricedotcom/ (more than 6.4 million subscribers)

x.com/artmarketdotcom

x.com/artpricedotcom

Discover the alchemy and the universe of Artmarket and its Artprice department: https://www.artprice.com/video

whose head office is the famous Museum of Contemporary Art Abode of Chaos dixit The New York Times / La Demeure of Chaos:

https://issuu.com/demeureduchaos/docs/demeureduchaos-abodeofchaos-opus-ix-1999-2013

Madame Rachida Dati, French Minister of Culture, has granted official recognition to thierry Ehrmann's Abode of Chaos as a 'total work of art', the global headquarters of Artprice by Artmarket.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/madame-rachida-dati-french-minister-of-culture-has-granted-official-recognition-to-thierry-ehrmanns-abode-of-chaos-as-a-total-work-of-art-the-global-headquarters-of-artprice-by-artmarket-302409684.html

La Demeure du Chaos/Abode of Chaos - Total Work of Art and Singular Architecture.

Confidential bilingual work, now made public: https://ftp1.serveur.com/abodeofchaos_singular_architecture.pdf

• L'Obs - The Museum of the Future: https://youtu.be/29LXBPJrs-o

• https://www.facebook.com/la.demeure.du.chaos.theabodeofchaos999 (more than 4.1 million subscribers)

• https://vimeo.com/124643720

Contact Artmarket.com and its Artprice department - Contact: ir@artmarket.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99847-the-ehrmann-family-increases-its-equity-stake-in-artprice-by-artmarket-as-part-of-its-ai-first-transformation.pdf