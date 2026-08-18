

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global wearable shipments fell 2 percent year over year in the second quarter of 2026, although the smartwatch segment continued to expand as consumers showed stronger interest in advanced sports watches and screenless fitness trackers.



Apple remained the clear leader in smartwatches, accounting for 46 percent of global shipments during the April-June period, according to Omdia. However, its share declined from 48 percent a year earlier. Samsung's share fell to 15 percent from 17 percent, while Garmin surged to 15 percent from 11 percent, putting the two companies effectively level for second place.



The broader wearable market was pressured by a 9 percent decline in basic wearable bands, which offset a 6 percent increase in smartwatch shipments. Huawei led the broader wearable-band market, followed closely by Xiaomi and Apple, while Samsung and Garmin were further behind.



Google and Garmin could benefit from growing demand for screenless fitness trackers. Google's Fitbit Air has gained traction, while Garmin is expanding its presence in the category.



Omdia's data suggests the wearable market could return to growth if demand for smartwatches and fitness trackers remains strong in the third quarter.



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