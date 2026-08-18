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WKN: A4046S | ISIN: CA67090W3075 | Ticker-Symbol: 8NV0
Frankfurt
17.08.26 | 08:19
0,344 Euro
+1,78 % +0,006
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NV GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
18.08.2026 00:38 Uhr
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NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 575,000 stock options to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company at a price of $0.60 per share for a period of five years. The options are subject to regulatory approval and are granted under the Company's stock option plan.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold Corporation is a well-organized exploration company with ~32.4 million shares issued and no debt. NV Gold has 11 exploration projects in Nevada, and one in Switzerland. The Company has two priority projects - Slumber and SW Pipe. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Reno, Nevada, and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA. Leveraging its expansive property portfolio, its highly experienced in-house technical team, and its extensive geological data library, 2026 promises to be highly productive for NV Gold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John Watson, Chairman and CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvx.gold or contact:

Freeform Communications at 604.245.0054

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/nv-gold-announces-grant-of-stock-options-1208544

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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