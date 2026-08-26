NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Announces Commencement of 2026 Drill Program at its Slumber Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2026 drill program at its 100% controlled Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber"), located approximately 60 miles northwest of Winnemucca, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA.

"NV Gold is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2026 exploration season at its Slumber Gold Project. The 2026 drill program will initially be focused on the newly-acquired lease of privately-owned land that potentially joins the two target areas previously drilled from 2019 to 2025. The discovery of a large-scale near-surface oxide gold deposit has become increasingly rare is Nevada in the past decade due to the intense exploration efforts focused on this highly sought-after gold region." commented John Watson, Chairman and CEO of NV Gold. "Slumber advanced significantly with the 2025 drilling, clearly demonstrating its large-scale potential. The lease acquisition of several hundred acres of private land in 2026 has focused the Company's plan on connecting the north (Awakening) and south (Slumber) zones. Surface mapping and sampling on this acquisition supports the potential continuity across nearly 1.5 km of undrilled area. NV Gold is fully financed with in excess of $2.5M in cash, a significant amount of warrants in the money, and no debt. It will be our busiest year in our corporate history. The Slumber discovery is potentially a transformational event for the Company"

2026 Slumber Gold Project Drill Program Highlights

The drill program will consist of up to 35 reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes, totaling up to 8,000 m (~28,000 ft). This program is contemplated to double the drilling totals for the project, further testing a number of promising prior intercepts that remained open to depth and along strike.

Each RC drill hole will target near surface oxide gold mineralization to determine extent of the interpreted 2,750m x 500+m near-surface silicified zone.

During this program, the oxidized and silicified rhyolite breccias, mapped on the recently-leased private lands will be drill-tested for the first time. If the zones connect, the resulting gold system will be substantially enlarged.

With the project permitted, the drill program is expected to commence September 1st, when the RC drill rig is mobilized to site.

Target depths for this program will extend to over 300 meters. Previous results on the Slumber and Awakening areas have encountered oxide gold mineralization from outcrop to 300+ meters depth.

Please refer to NV Gold's press release dated August 2, 2026, for additional information on recent drilling at the Slumber Gold Project, including detail on the near surface oxide zone intersected in previous programs.

Qualified Person Disclosure

Jesse D. Wellman, C.P.G, an economic geologist and independent consultant for the Company, and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI-4301 "), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold (TSXV: NVX; OTCQB: NVGLF) is a well-financed exploration company with ~35 million shares issued, over $2.0 M in its treasury and no debt. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, USA, leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge. 2026-7 will be NV Gold's busiest exploration year in its corporate history.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John E. Watson, Chairman & CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvx.gold or contact us at 604-245-0054.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities, including the planned Phase 3 deep core hole program at the Slumber Gold Project, the Phase 2 deep core hole program at the Sandy Gold Project, the potential for a discovery at its properties, and acquisition of new gold projects are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, the extent to which mineralized structures extend on to the Company's Projects and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/nv-gold-announces-commencement-of-2026-drill-program-at-its-slumber-gold-project-1211966