

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Cochlear Limited (COH.AX) reported a profit for full year that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled A$147.3 million, or A$2.248 per share. This compares with A$388.9 million, or A$5.928 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Cochlear Limited reported adjusted earnings of A$256.4 million or A$3.92 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.2% to A$2.348 billion from A$2.343 billion last year.



Cochlear Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$147.3 Mln. vs. A$388.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$2.248 vs. A$5.928 last year. -Revenue: A$2.348 Bln vs. A$2.343 Bln last year.



For FY27, Cochlear expects low single-digit sales revenue growth in constant currency and underlying net profit of A$330-350 million.



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