

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Pro Medicus Ltd. (PMCUF, PME.AX), an Australian health imaging company, reported Tuesday significantly higher profit in fiscal 2026, benefited mainly by revenue growth. Further, the firm lifted dividend.



In Australia, the shares were gaining around 8.6 percent, trading at A$190.94.



In the full year, profit from ordinary activities attributable to members surged 130.3 percent to A$265.344 million from last year's A$115.217 million. Earnings per share grew to 253.6 cents from 110.1 cents a year ago.



Underlying net profit grew 24.1 percent from last year to A$144.7 million.



Profit before tax climbed 131.2 percent to A$377.517 million, and underlying profit before tax grew 24.2 percent to A$205.178 million. Underlying EBIT was A$196.1 million, up 24.4 percent from last year.



Total revenue and income climbed to A$270.751 million from A$220.538 million a year earlier. Revenue from ordinary activities grew 22.9 percent to A$261.688 million from A$212.980 million last year.



Further, the Board declared fully-franked final dividend of 37 cents per share, making total dividends for the year of 69 cents, an increase of 25.5 percent year-over-year. The record date for final dividend is September 8, and the payment date is September 29.



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