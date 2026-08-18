Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 18
18 August 2026
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB, LSE: SUNB) (the " Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 17,000 of its shares of common stock in the period from August 10, 2026, up to and including August 14, 2026, in connection with its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Trading Venue
August 10, 2026
2,000
$79.2291
NYSE
August 11, 2026
3,000
$80.7400
NYSE
August 12, 2026
2,000
$79.1227
NYSE
August 13, 2026
2,000
$79.5393
NYSE
August 14, 2026
2,000
$82.8845
NYSE
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 4,446,501.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of shares of common stock in issue will be 409,517,584. The figure of 409,517,584 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.
SUNB_8_10_14.pdf
Enquiries:
Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications, +001 (803) 833 9353