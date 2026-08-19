Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Sunbelt Rentals to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results on September 9, 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 19

Sunbelt Rentals to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Results on September 9, 2026

August 18, 2026

4:05 p.m. ET

FORT MILL, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB; LSE: SUNB) ("the company"), a leader in the equipment rental industry, announced it will hold its first quarter fiscal year 2027 results call on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The call will be webcast live at ir.sunbeltrentals.com and a replay will be available shortly after the call concludes.

The company's first quarter fiscal year 2027 results press release will be posted on the company's investor relations website at ir.sunbeltrentals.com prior to the call.

About Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc., operating primarily as Sunbelt Rentals, is a leading global provider of rental equipment and services based in Fort Mill, S.C. Our passionate, customer-centric team of 26,000 employees combines execution-focused resolve with Sunbelt Rentals' innovative array of rental solutions across a vast network of nearly 1,600 locations and with a fleet of assets exceeding $19 billion. Sunbelt Rentals is committed to delivering unrivaled quality and support for its customers across an increasingly diverse array of industries, project types and end markets, including construction, live events, maintenance and countless emerging applications ranging from small-scale developments to mega projects.

Contact Information

Investor Relations Contact

Kevin Powers, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Kevin.Powers@sunbeltrentals.com