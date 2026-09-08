Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08
Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report
08 September 2026
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB, LSE: SUNB) (the " Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 47,000 of its shares of common stock in the period from August 31, 2026, up to and including September 4, 2026, in connection with its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Trading Venue
August 31, 2026
7,000
$71.9476
NYSE
September 1, 2026
7,000
$69.0179
NYSE
September 2, 2026
11,000
$67.4419
NYSE
September 3, 2026
11,000
$65.7146
NYSE
September 4, 2026
11,000
$67.4689
NYSE
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.
Sunb_8_31_9_4_26trades.pdf
Enquiries:
Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications, +001 (803) 833 9353