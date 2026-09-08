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WKN: A41N08 | ISIN: US8669661048 | Ticker-Symbol: C5X
Tradegate
04.09.26 | 19:29
58,40 Euro
-0,34 % -0,20
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,2059,0008:55
58,4058,6007:30
PR Newswire
08.09.2026 08:06 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Transaction in Own Shares

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

08 September 2026

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB, LSE: SUNB) (the " Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 47,000 of its shares of common stock in the period from August 31, 2026, up to and including September 4, 2026, in connection with its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Trading Venue

August 31, 2026

7,000

$71.9476

NYSE

September 1, 2026

7,000

$69.0179

NYSE

September 2, 2026

11,000

$67.4419

NYSE

September 3, 2026

11,000

$65.7146

NYSE

September 4, 2026

11,000

$67.4689

NYSE

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

Sunb_8_31_9_4_26trades.pdf

Enquiries:

Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications, +001 (803) 833 9353

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.