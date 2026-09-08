Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 08

Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

08 September 2026

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB, LSE: SUNB) (the " Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 47,000 of its shares of common stock in the period from August 31, 2026, up to and including September 4, 2026, in connection with its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Trading Venue August 31, 2026 7,000 $71.9476 NYSE September 1, 2026 7,000 $69.0179 NYSE September 2, 2026 11,000 $67.4419 NYSE September 3, 2026 11,000 $65.7146 NYSE September 4, 2026 11,000 $67.4689 NYSE

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

Sunb_8_31_9_4_26trades.pdf

Enquiries:

Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications, +001 (803) 833 9353