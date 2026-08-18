

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation (DQJCY) reported a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY110.088 billion, or JPY36.71 per share. This compares with JPY90.512 billion, or JPY30.19 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to JPY2.445 trillion from JPY2.247 trillion last year.



Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY110.088 Bln. vs. JPY90.512 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY36.71 vs. JPY30.19 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.445 Tn vs. JPY2.247 Tn last year.



The company expects basic earnings per share for the full year 2027 to be JPY 36.61, on revenues of JPY 2.687 Trillion



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